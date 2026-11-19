The Indianapolis Colts are sticking with Daniel Jones at quarterback. That means he gets the start Thursday night in a prime-time matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Colts traded away key veterans in DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson at the trade deadline, along with receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. Yet Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor were retained, making this only a partial fire sale.

That leaves the 3-7 Colts in a state of limbo ahead of Thursday night’s game against a 3-6 Texans squad. Both teams are clinging to slim playoff hopes, with the loser seemingly headed toward a top-10 or even a top-5 pick in the NFL Draft.

One absolutely dreadful stat from Jones’ career may be enough to take away any hope of a Colts victory Thursday night.

Daniel Jones Historically Bad in Prime Time

Jones has a 1-16 record as a starting quarterback in prime-time games. That’s how bad it is.

This storyline came up back in Week 2 back when Jones was 1-15 in such games. He nearly pulled off a win, only for the Colts to lose in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs on a Sunday night.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports went through every single Jones prime-time game and revealed just how brutal the quarterback has been under the lights. His lone win came in 2022 when his New York Giants took down Washington.

Jones did throw a touchdown against the Chiefs back in Week 2, but was unable to lead a touchdown drive in the extra period to get the win.

A 1-16 record in prime time is almost unfathomable and is indeed the worst mark in NFL history for a quarterback. That begs the question of why the team is sticking with Jones while former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson remains on the bench.

Colts in no Rush to Play Anthony Richardson

ESPN’s Stephen Holder published a piece Thursday morning and noted how Colts head coach Shane Steichen seems set to not put Richardson on the field. That remains true even though Jones is struggling and Steichen himself is on the hot seat.

There is clearly a disconnect that could trace back to the time in 2024 when Richardson came out of the game to catch his breath.

Jones’ prime-time history indicates the Colts will lose to the Texans on Thursday night. That would drop the team to 3-8 with no hopes of reaching the postseason. At that point, refusing to play Richardson would appear personal.

Jones has seven touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions so far this season. He famously, or infamously, struggles in prime time so Thursday night’s game could end up being a major turning point for the Colts as a franchise moving forward.