Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Drops Two-Word Message Amid Trade Speculation

The Indianapolis Colts could become sellers ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. The Colts fell to 2-4 after losing to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Titans entered the game winless.

Subsequently, the Colts announced on Monday, Oct. 19, that they had fired general manager Chris Ballard.

Assistant GM Ed Dodds was promoted as the interim GM after Ballard was fired.

Jonathan Taylor Drops Two-Word Message Amid Trade Speculation

The Colts have a lot of talented veteran players on their roster who could be moved before the trade deadline.

One player that could get a significant return is star RB Jonathan Taylor, among others.

Taylor created an Instagram post with multiple game-day pictures of himself in a Colts uniform.

The RB captioned the post: “Staying focused.”

Multiple people commented under Taylor’s post. One person wrote, “Come to the Vikings.”

Another person said, “100% a Seahawks right there.”

Another one commented, “stay a Colt please.”

Jonathan Taylor Garnering Trade Interest Across the NFL

Taylor is currently in his 7th NFL season with the Colts and is only 27 years old.

The RB has racked up more than 8,000 rushing yards and 76 touchdowns. He has made three Pro Bowls and a First-team All-Pro during his NFL career.

Numerous teams would line up to acquire the star RB if the Colts made him available.

Stephen Holder of ESPN wrote an article on Thursday about NFL teams interested in Taylor as the trade deadline approaches.

“Multiple teams would be open to a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, a source told ESPN on Thursday, but it remains unclear whether the Colts are ready to unload players before the trade deadline,” Holder notably wrote.

NFL reporter Evan Sidery thinks the New York Giants would be a potential landing spot if Taylor were traded.

Sidery wrote on X: “The Giants are a potential landing spot for Jonathan Taylor before the trade deadline. New York is ready to move Cam Skattebo into a complementary role instead of a bell cow. Kayvon Thibodeaux and a 2027 2nd-round pick for Taylor could intrigue the Colts in the next few weeks.”

Looking at Jonathan Taylor This Season

Taylor has started all 6 games this season for the Colts. He has recorded 122 carries and 492 rushing yards (4.03 YPC) for 7 touchdowns. He is averaging 82 yards per game.

More notably Taylor is the active leader in career rushing yards per game (89.9).

The RB has added 15 receptions for 163 yards this season.

The 27-year-old is coming off back-to-back years of more than 1,000 rushing yards. He had an NFL-high 323 carries and 18 touchdowns last season.