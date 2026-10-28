Josh Downs Addresses Future with Colts Amid Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts had a busy day on Tuesday. They traded All-Pro LG Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Hours later, the Colts traded veteran DT DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Indianapolis’ fire sale does not look over.

Colts WR Requests Trade

Colts WR Josh Downs has requested a trade from Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport also added on X: “Indy has had trade talks surrounding Downs…”

Downs is in the final year of his 4-year, $5.5 million rookie contract.

The Colts already traded Nelson and Buckner. Now it appears the WR could be the next player moved.

Josh Downs Addresses Trade Speculation

Downs talked to reporters in the locker room on Wednesday, where he addressed trade rumors.

“It is what it is. I’m here today, but whatever comes my way comes my way,” Downs told James Boyd of The Athletic among other reporters.

Did he request a trade? “Like I said, I’m open to whatever. Whatever comes my way comes my way. I’m here right now. I’m where my feet are,” Downs said.

Looking at Josh Downs’ Career in Indy

The 25-year-old wideout, in his 4th NFL season, has established himself as a solid WR.

Downs has recorded 224 receptions, 2,447 yards and 11 touchdowns in the early part of his career.

His best statistical season came in 2024 when he tallied 72 receptions for 802 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Downs has become one of QB Daniel Jones’ go-to targets this season due to injuries to star WR Alec Pierce and TE Tyler Warren. He has 26 receptions on 46 targets for 307 yards through 7 games this season.

What’s Ahead for the Colts

The Colts are off to a disappointing season. They lost their third consecutive game, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 16-10 in Week 7.

Indianapolis dropped to a 2-5 record. The team fired general manager Chris Ballard a day after their Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Assistant GM Ed Dodds has filled the role on an interim basis.

Other Colts players that could be moved ahead of the NFL trade deadline are star RB Jonathan Taylor, veteran DT Grover Stewart, and veteran WR Keenan Allen.

The Colts’ next three opponents are the Jacksonville Jaguars (on the road), the Dallas Cowboys (at home), and the Miami Dolphins (at home).