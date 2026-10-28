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Josh Downs Addresses Future with Colts Amid Trade Rumors

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Josh Downs Indianapolis Colts
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Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs was connected to the New England Patriots in trade rumors ahead of the deadline.

The Indianapolis Colts had a busy day on Tuesday. They traded All-Pro LG Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Hours later, the Colts traded veteran DT DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Indianapolis’ fire sale does not look over.

Colts WR Requests Trade

Colts WR Josh Downs has requested a trade from Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport also added on X: “Indy has had trade talks surrounding Downs…”

Downs is in the final year of his 4-year, $5.5 million rookie contract.

The Colts already traded Nelson and Buckner. Now it appears the WR could be the next player moved.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 18: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass against Anthony Hill Jr. #53 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Josh Downs Addresses Trade Speculation

Downs talked to reporters in the locker room on Wednesday, where he addressed trade rumors.

“It is what it is. I’m here today, but whatever comes my way comes my way,” Downs told James Boyd of The Athletic among other reporters.

Did he request a trade? “Like I said, I’m open to whatever. Whatever comes my way comes my way. I’m here right now. I’m where my feet are,” Downs said.

Josh Downs
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 14: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Looking at Josh Downs’ Career in Indy

The 25-year-old wideout, in his 4th NFL season, has established himself as a solid WR.

Downs has recorded 224 receptions, 2,447 yards and 11 touchdowns in the early part of his career.

His best statistical season came in 2024 when he tallied 72 receptions for 802 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Downs has become one of QB Daniel Jones’ go-to targets this season due to injuries to star WR Alec Pierce and TE Tyler Warren. He has 26 receptions on 46 targets for 307 yards through 7 games this season.

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 11: Josh Downs #2 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a catch in front of Asante Samuel Jr. #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

What’s Ahead for the Colts

The Colts are off to a disappointing season. They lost their third consecutive game, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 16-10 in Week 7.

Indianapolis dropped to a 2-5 record. The team fired general manager Chris Ballard a day after their Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Assistant GM Ed Dodds has filled the role on an interim basis.

Other Colts players that could be moved ahead of the NFL trade deadline are star RB Jonathan Taylor, veteran DT Grover Stewart, and veteran WR Keenan Allen.

The Colts’ next three opponents are the Jacksonville Jaguars (on the road), the Dallas Cowboys (at home), and the Miami Dolphins (at home).

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Josh Downs Addresses Future with Colts Amid Trade Rumors

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