NFL Insider Delivers Harsh Truth on Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade

The Indianapolis Colts are having a disappointing season thus far. The Colts narrowly lost to the Minnesota Vikings 16-10 on Sunday.

It marked their third consecutive loss. The Colts currently hold a 2-5 record.

Star RB Jonathan Taylor shined against a tough Vikings defense. Taylor tallied 18 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. He added 2 receptions for 15 yards.

However, speculation is growing that teams could trade Taylor ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

NFL Insider Delivers Harsh Truth About Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade

Adam Schefter of ESPN joined the Pat McAfee Show on Monday to discuss what the Colts could get in return for Taylor.

“I don’t think the Colts would get a one if they traded Jonathan Taylor… There’s definitely interested teams in Jonathan Taylor but will the Colts be willing to make that move,” Schefter said.

Schefter recalled when the Carolina Panthers traded superstar RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers as the most recent comparison.

But the Panthers did not get a first-round pick in the deal.

Carolina did receive multiple draft picks, however. The 49ers traded away a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick to acquire McCaffrey.

It is worth noting that the Colts may be more inclined to trade Taylor for a first-round pick because they do not own their first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Indianapolis traded away their 2026 and 2027 first-rounders along with WR Adonai Mitchell to the New York Jets in exchange for CB Sauce Gardner.

Jonathan Taylor Drawing Strong Trade Interest

Schefter and fellow NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote an Article on ESPN on Oct. 25 about potential players who could be moved before the trade deadline.

Jonathan Taylor was one of those players. They listed multiple contending teams that have shown interest in the talented RB.

“The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings are among the teams that have pondered, or are expected to consider, the possibility of a trade for the star running back, according to sources,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote (on Oct. 25).

The duo of insiders also noted that the Colts tried moving Taylor to the Packers in 2023.

“The Packers explored the possibility of a Taylor trade in August 2023, when the Colts wanted wide receiver Christian Watson and more in return. The trade never materialized, but it’s not out of the question that talks could resurface again in an attempt to bring Taylor back to Wisconsin, where he was a college standout,” the NFL insiders continued.

Schefter and Rapoport also named Colts DT DeForest Buckner, OL Quenton Nelson, DT Grover Stewart, and WR Keenan Allen as veteran players who could be moved ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.