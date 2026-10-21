Sauce Gardner, Tyler Warren Lead Latest Colts Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as they deal with injuries to two star players.

The Colts announced that CB Sauce Gardner and TE Tyler Warren did not practice on Wednesday in a noticeably long injury report.

Gardner was sidelined with a calf injury sustained in the third quarter against the Titans.

Meanwhile, Warren is dealing with a groin injury that sidelined him for Sunday’s game.

Sauce Gardner Injury Details

Gardner was initially listed as questionable to return before being ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Titans.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported (on Oct. 19): “Pro Bowl CB Sauce Gardner, who was unable to finish Sunday’s loss to the Titans, has a mild calf strain that makes him week-to-week, sources say after the MRI. Gardner is expected to miss some time, but not an extended period.”

But the CB is not worried about his injury.

“Going to keep working each and every day. Hopefully I can get out there, but definitely soon. Much better than last year…I’m not really concerned. I trust our training staff here. And like I said, it is not as bad as last year,” Gardner told reporters on Wednesday.

Gardner has started all 6 games of the regular season. But there is concern he could miss Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The two-time Pro Bowler has recorded 17 tackles, 4 passes defended and 0 interceptions.

Tyler Warren Injury Details

Warren suffered a groin injury during Friday’s practice before the Colts’ game against the Titans.

James Boyd of The Athletic wrote on X (Oct. 16): “Colts TE Tyler Warren suffered a groin injury in practice today and is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans.”

The 2025 first-round pick was listed as a game-time decision before being sidelined on Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen shared an encouraging injury update for the star TE on Wednesday.

“[Warren’s] progressing really well,” Steichen told reporters.

It would be a huge blow if Warren cannot go against the Vikings. The tight end is one of QB Daniel Jones’ primary targets.

The 24-year-old has 30 receptions on 36 targets for 213 yards and 3 total touchdowns in 5 games.