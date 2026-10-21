Hi, Subscriber

Sauce Gardner, Tyler Warren Lead Latest Colts Injury Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sauce Gardner
Getty
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as they deal with injuries to two star players.

The Colts announced that CB Sauce Gardner and TE Tyler Warren did not practice on Wednesday in a noticeably long injury report.

Gardner was sidelined with a calf injury sustained in the third quarter against the Titans.

Meanwhile, Warren is dealing with a groin injury that sidelined him for Sunday’s game.

Sauce Gardner Injury Details

Gardner was initially listed as questionable to return before being ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Titans.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported (on Oct. 19): “Pro Bowl CB Sauce Gardner, who was unable to finish Sunday’s loss to the Titans, has a mild calf strain that makes him week-to-week, sources say after the MRI. Gardner is expected to miss some time, but not an extended period.”

Sauce Gardner cornerback Indianapolis Colts
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 11: Sauce Gardner #1 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a joint practice with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

But the CB is not worried about his injury.

“Going to keep working each and every day. Hopefully I can get out there, but definitely soon. Much better than last year…I’m not really concerned. I trust our training staff here. And like I said, it is not as bad as last year,” Gardner told reporters on Wednesday.

Gardner has started all 6 games of the regular season. But there is concern he could miss Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The two-time Pro Bowler has recorded 17 tackles, 4 passes defended and 0 interceptions.

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 11: Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Tyler Warren Injury Details

Warren suffered a groin injury during Friday’s practice before the Colts’ game against the Titans.

James Boyd of The Athletic wrote on X (Oct. 16): “Colts TE Tyler Warren suffered a groin injury in practice today and is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans.”

The 2025 first-round pick was listed as a game-time decision before being sidelined on Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen shared an encouraging injury update for the star TE on Wednesday.

“[Warren’s] progressing really well,” Steichen told reporters.

It would be a huge blow if Warren cannot go against the Vikings. The tight end is one of QB Daniel Jones’ primary targets.

The 24-year-old has 30 receptions on 36 targets for 213 yards and 3 total touchdowns in 5 games.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

0 Comments

Sauce Gardner, Tyler Warren Lead Latest Colts Injury Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Colts News

More Heavy on Colts News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x