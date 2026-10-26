Colts’ Shane Steichen Reveals Alec Pierce Decision After Week 7 Loss

The Indianapolis Colts continue to struggle in the 2026 season.

Indy picked up its fifth loss of the season, losing to the Minnesota Vikings, 10-16. The offense registered 262 yards in the Week 7 defeat, while also throwing an interception and taking four sacks.

While the offense hasn’t been competing at its best, injuries are preventing the AFC South team from performing at its full capacity.

Head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media on Monday and announced news regarding one of the best players on the roster.

Shane Steichen Announces Alec Pierce News

Alec Pierce was set to become the first option in the pass game in the 2026 season after signing a four-year, $116 million contract in the offseason. But injuries have prevented him from doing so.

The WR is dealing with an ankle/heel injury and is currently on injured reserve (IR), going through rehab to get back to 100%.

According to Jake Arthur, Shane Steichen revealed Monday that the team won’t activate Pierce’s 21-day practice window ahead of Week 8.

“As to whether WR Alec Pierce (heel) or DE Micheal Clemons (toe) will have their IR practice windows opened this week, Steichen said, ‘Most likely not.'”

Pierce had his best receiving-yard season (1,003) and his second-best touchdown-reception season (6) in 2025. With Indy trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers to create cap space for Pierce (and Daniel Jones), the team has fewer options in the receiving room.

In the two games he’s played this season, Pierce has produced five catches for 72 yards. If he continues to progress in his rehab and returns to his former level, he could be an immense addition to the Colts’ offense and help solve the team’s woes.

But appearing to be about at least another week, Indianapolis will have to prepare without Alec Pierce.

Also noted is Micheal Clemons will also not have his 21-day practice window activated.

The defensive end joined the team in free agency on a three-year, $17.5 million contract. Clemons has played two games this season and has not recorded a tackle or any other notable stat in his Colts career so far.

Colts Make QB Decision

Daniel Jones was on track to have his best passing season in every major metric in the 2025 season. His quality hasn’t been equal to last season in 2026 so far.

After the loss to the Vikings, head coach Shane Steichen reaffirms that despite Jones struggles, he will be the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

“Daniel Jones is our starting quarterback.”

With each ongoing week, the playoff window is closing for the Colts to fight for a wildcard spot. If things don’t turn around soon, the team could tank the remainder of the season.