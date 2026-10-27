Colts Trade Pitch Sends Pro Bowl Star to NFC West

After trading Pro Bowl offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, the Indianapolis Colts are in fire-sale mode.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Colts could move other players to recoup draft picks.

Already trading one Pro Bowler, an NFL writer believes the Colts could trade away the star of its offense.

Trade Pitch Sends Pro Bowler to Super Bowl Champions

The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with former general manager Chris Ballard after the Week 6 loss. Following the Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Indy has traded Quenton Nelson after nine seasons.

If things continue to dwindle, the Colts could trade other star players.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report dropped a trade pitch that would send three-time Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor to the Seahawks.

“The Seattle Seahawks’ title defense hit a snag when the team lost three of four games between Weeks 3-6, but the squad started trending the right direction…” Kay wrote. “Seattle still doesn’t look like a strong candidate to join the [Kansas City] Chiefs and New England Patriots as the only repeat champs since the turn of the millennium, however, and shouldn’t hesitate to make a blockbuster move at the deadline to improve its odds.”

“Acquiring Jonathan Taylor would push Seattle’s offense back to the league’s upper echelon and allow the club to follow the same blueprint it did during last year’s Lombardi Trophy run.”

Seattle’s run game helped propel the team to win the Super Bowl last season. And with losing Kenneth Walker and injuries to the backfield, adding a quality running back like Taylor could elevate its current RB room to a new level.

Kay’s trade pitch would send Jonathan Taylor to the Seahawks in exchange for Emmanuel Wilson and 2027 second- and fourth-round picks.

Colts Don’t Plan On Trading Jonathan Taylor

Despite the Indianapolis Colts listening to offers for a majority of their players, it appears the team doesn’t have plans to trade its star running back.

Adam Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show that he believes the Colts will not trade Jonathan Taylor.

“My understanding is that the Colts don’t wanna trade Jonathan Taylor. If I had to guess today, I don’t think that they will trade Jonathan Taylor” ~ @AdamSchefter“.

While the season isn’t going the way the Colts want, Taylor is too important a piece for the offense and the Colts franchise to move on from.

Indy and JT agreed to a two-year, $44 million contract before the season, showing their commitment to his talents.

But if things continue south and a good enough offer comes, Jonathan Taylor could be on his way out of Indianapolis.