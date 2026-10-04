Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today? Where Jaguars’ WR Finds Himself in Usage

Another week, the same question.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Brian Thomas Jr. is again a topic of conversation.

The problem is that Thomas keeps coming up this season because of what he isn’t doing.

Thomas isn’t producing much at all.

Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today?

Yes, BTJ is active and healthy and playing for the Jags.

He just isn’t making an impact.

Thomas wasn’t targeted on any of Trevor Lawrence’s first five passes, four of which were completed.

Lawrence had two completions to Brenton Strange, the tight end, for 37 yards.

He also had two completions to Jakobi Meyers for 26 yards.

Lawrence’s fifth pass was thrown away.

The Jaguars had also given four early carries to Bhayshul Tuten, as well as one run to WR Parker Washington, which went for three yards.

As far as main offensive weapons were concerned, that simply left Thomas on the outside looking in.

BTJ Stats

Thomas has gotten off to a particularly rough start to this season.

In Week 1, he had three catches for 40 yards (three targets).

He was actually targeted nine times in Week 2, but he caught just three of them, again for 40 yards.

In Week 3, Thomas hit his low point, just one catch for eight yards on the lone target he saw.

The hope was that Thomas would start getting on a roll at some point, but it hasn’t happened yet.

Thomas caught 87 passes as a rookie out of LSU in 2024 for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He then had 48 grabs for 707 yards and two scores in 2025, a huge downturn — although he did miss three games, not helping his cause.

This season has been brutal, though, with just seven catches for 88 yards through three games.

Washington and Meyers have both been utilized a lot more in the passing game by Lawrence.

Last week, Thomas matched sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron in snap total, 23 apiece. The Jaguars just don’t seem to feel they can rely on Thomas right now.

It’s hard to know if he’ll turn this around anytime soon.