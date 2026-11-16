Jaguars HC Liam Coen Raves Over ‘Special’ Travis Hunter After Third INT vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a ton of speculation for limiting Travis Hunter at mainly CB when the season started. So far, the decision is holding up well for head coach Liam Coen.

Two-way star Travis Hunter scored his third interception this season on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Travis Hunter Scores Third INT of the Season in Jaguars vs. Titans

On third and eight against the Titans, Hunter jumped in front of Cam Ward’s cross-body throw to Elic Ayomanor and picked it off for no return, making his third interception this season.

“I mean, it was an unbelievable catch, unbelievable play,” Coen said post-game when asked about the interception. “Yeah, I got a really good look at it. Like I was kind of peeking at this. Like I had somebody in front of me a little bit, and I was peeking. Critical to because we had just turned it over right on the interception, and you talk about having each other’s back, and that’s what this group does. That’s what this group is. Such a special play by obviously a special player.”

Hunter became one of the first NFL players in 24 years, only the third-ever in NFL history, to score a receiving touchdown and an interception in the same game. It was one of Hunter’s second INTs of the season in Week 6 vs. the Houston Texans.

His first one came in Week 3 vs. the Patriots, when he intercepted a third-and-goal pass from Drake Maye in the end zone from the Jacksonville 2-yard line for a touchback.

Hunter broke down the interception himself, saying he knows Ward’s nature, and that he also knew that he would get the ball out no matter what. He just had to tail along and wait for his turn.

Travis Hunter Breaks Down INT

“I just knew I was taking some type of in-breaker because the receiver was out wide. So I just played my technique, and I just stayed with him all the way because I know Cam (Ward). He likes to scramble and still get the ball out. So I just had to steal my receiver once he threw the ball and just undercut it and got the interception,” Hunter told post-game to Action Sports Jax.

Coen further mentioned the crucial role that the defense played in winning that games, that pout the Jaguars at 7-2, maintaining their AFC South lead.

“Yeah, I think it’s fun about this group,” Coen said about the win post-game, offering praise for his whole squad in general. “Just, you know, it’s a special group of guys. You know, to obviously have some of the change that we experienced this week, and guys to stay the course. You know, to be able to throw it the way we did, and then run it better in the second half.

Defense coming up with a stop when you need it. You know, in special teams, so it’s just it is a fun group that each week you don’t really know who’s going to be the guy. And that’s what’s really fun about game planning with this group and coming up with a plan throughout the course of the week, because on any given Sunday, any one of these guys can step up.”