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Who’s Playing WR for Eagles Today vs. Jaguars? Why Devonta Smith is Out in Depth Chart

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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are far from full strength on Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saquon Barkley is out, which vastly changes the RB depth chart for the Eagles.

That’s not all, though. Devonta Smith is also out.

The WR depth chart looks a lot different without Smith.

The Eagles already traded A.J. Brown away in the offseason, and without Smith, they’re now definitely depleted out wide.

Eagles WR Depth Chart Today

The Eagles look set to have five wide receivers active against the Jaguars, although they certainly might not play that many.

Dontayvion Wicks is set to be the No. 1 wide receiver. The Eagles acquired him in the offseason from the Green Bay Packers.

They’ll also have first-round rookie Makai Lemon on the field a lot with the expectation to make plays.

The sneaky danger man for the Jaguars to be concerned with is Darius Cooper. He’s a big target in the red zone who wears the No. 80 and has the potential to be a difference maker. He caught two touchdowns in a game earlier this season.

Beyond those three, the Eagles have Elijah Moore, the former Browns receiver who can make plays when called upon.

The fifth receiver active will be Britain Covey. He’s more known for his abilities as a returner, and he likely won’t see many offensive snaps.

The Eagles do have tight end Dallas Goedert back from injury, which is a big boost to their passing game.

Why Isn’t Devonta Smith Playing?

Smith isn’t playing for the second consecutive week due to injury.

He is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Ironically, that’s also the injury that’s keeping Barkley out of action.

Smith will be the unquestioned No. 1 WR as soon as he returns to action for the Eagles, but hamstring injuries are tricky and it’s not clear how long that might take to heal fully from.

The Eagles do have a couple other receiver options on the practice squad. Xavier Gipson and Erik Ezukanma are both down there.

None of them are Smith, but the Eagles can only work with what they have.

Smith, the former Heisman Trophy winner, has a small frame and seems at least a bit more likely to get injured than some physically stronger receivers. That hasn’t necessarily been an issue for him, but it’ll be worth watching going forward.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Who’s Playing WR for Eagles Today vs. Jaguars? Why Devonta Smith is Out in Depth Chart

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