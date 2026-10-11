Who’s Playing WR for Eagles Today vs. Jaguars? Why Devonta Smith is Out in Depth Chart

The Philadelphia Eagles are far from full strength on Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saquon Barkley is out, which vastly changes the RB depth chart for the Eagles.

That’s not all, though. Devonta Smith is also out.

The WR depth chart looks a lot different without Smith.

The Eagles already traded A.J. Brown away in the offseason, and without Smith, they’re now definitely depleted out wide.

Eagles WR Depth Chart Today

The Eagles look set to have five wide receivers active against the Jaguars, although they certainly might not play that many.

Dontayvion Wicks is set to be the No. 1 wide receiver. The Eagles acquired him in the offseason from the Green Bay Packers.

They’ll also have first-round rookie Makai Lemon on the field a lot with the expectation to make plays.

The sneaky danger man for the Jaguars to be concerned with is Darius Cooper. He’s a big target in the red zone who wears the No. 80 and has the potential to be a difference maker. He caught two touchdowns in a game earlier this season.

Beyond those three, the Eagles have Elijah Moore, the former Browns receiver who can make plays when called upon.

The fifth receiver active will be Britain Covey. He’s more known for his abilities as a returner, and he likely won’t see many offensive snaps.

The Eagles do have tight end Dallas Goedert back from injury, which is a big boost to their passing game.

Why Isn’t Devonta Smith Playing?

Smith isn’t playing for the second consecutive week due to injury.

He is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Ironically, that’s also the injury that’s keeping Barkley out of action.

Smith will be the unquestioned No. 1 WR as soon as he returns to action for the Eagles, but hamstring injuries are tricky and it’s not clear how long that might take to heal fully from.

The Eagles do have a couple other receiver options on the practice squad. Xavier Gipson and Erik Ezukanma are both down there.

None of them are Smith, but the Eagles can only work with what they have.

Smith, the former Heisman Trophy winner, has a small frame and seems at least a bit more likely to get injured than some physically stronger receivers. That hasn’t necessarily been an issue for him, but it’ll be worth watching going forward.