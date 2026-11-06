Why Jaguars Stopped Using Bhayshul Tuten After Injury Status On TNF

Bhayshul Tuten found the end zone almost right away on Thursday Night Football.

The opening score for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 was a 1-yard TD run for Tuten.

From there, though, Tuten was rather quiet.

This wasn’t just about an injury, although Tuten spent this week nursing one.

The whole game against the Ravens worked against Tuten after the early TD.

Bhayshul Tuten Stats

Bhayshul Tuten finished Thursday night with 12 runs for 29 yards, including the 1-yard TD.

His longest run of the night was six yards.

Tuten wasn’t targeted in the passing game.

Why Did Jaguars Stop Using Bhayshul Tuten?

The Jaguars stopped using Tuten because the game didn’t call for it.

Clearly, he was dealing with an ailment this week, and so Jacksonville didn’t have to push it with Tuten against the Ravens if the game wasn’t close.

And frankly, this game was pretty much never close.

The Ravens didn’t have Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley. They were starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback.

That was never a team that was going to keep up with Jacksonville.

The Jaguars made the lead as big as 33-3 at one point in the fourth quarter.

Tuten wasn’t hurt worse, it didn’t appear, but the Jaguars didn’t have a good reason to overdo it with him.

They had very capable RBs to turn to in Chris Rodriguez Jr., Ameer Abdullah and LeQuint Allen Jr.

On this night, Tuten’s early touchdown was more than enough.

The best news for Tuten out of this game is that Thursday night means there’s a big gap until the Jaguars play in Week 10. That comes at what is likely the perfect time to help heal Tuten up.

There are big games left for the Jaguars to win, and they’ll need the rising star second-year RB at his best. A little extra rest on Thursday night after scoring early can only help his cause.