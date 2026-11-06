Jaguars Making Case as Best Team in NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars were dominant twice in five days.

First, they crushed the Indianapolis Colts by a 42-7 score on Sunday, and then on Thursday night, they smashed the Baltimore Ravens, 33-10.

Sure, neither of those teams was at full strength, but it was as convincing a stretch as a team could have.

The Colts game wouldn’t have been watched by many folks outside of the AFC South, but the Ravens game was in primetime, and it was clear who the best team on the field was, even when considering the quarterback disparity between Trevor Lawrence and Joe Fagnano.

The Jags look like they’re going to run away with the division title, and so it’s time to start assessing them in the context of being not just a playoff contender but a Super Bowl contender.

And on that front, the Jaguars have actually made immense NFL history that makes the case for them having a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

Jaguars Make NFL History

The Jaguars lead the NFL in point differential at plus-108 after Thursday night.

The San Francisco 49ers are second at plus-58.

It’s the first time since the AFL-NFL merger that the margin has looked like that this late in the season, according to OptaStats:

The @Jaguars upped their point differential to +108 with last night’s win. The next-closest team is the 49ers at +58. It’s the only time since the AFL-NFL merger one team was at +100 or better while the rest of the league was below +60 at the end of any day in November or later. https://t.co/zKvtQGmLLK — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 6, 2026

Sure, the Jaguars have now played in Week 9 before anyone else. But they’ve also already had their bye, and a bunch of teams haven’t had their bye yet, so it evens out.

The reality is that the Jags have proven they can win big, and even when they lose, it’s by the slimmest of margins.

Can the Jaguars Win the Super Bowl?

If this was any other team, the answer to this question would involve no hesitation. The Jaguars have been impressive, and they’ve got a great quarterback and running back and receivers and defensive leaders and kicker and head coach.

They’re just the Jacksonville Jaguars, and so there are going to be doubters until the Jags prove themselves at the highest level.

The reality is that yes, the Jaguars have to be considered in the upper echelon of teams who can truly contend to win the final game of the season.

They’ll have to keep proving the doubters wrong, but this is a roster and a team that’s capable of doing just that.