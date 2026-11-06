Trevor Lawrence Makes Feelings Clear on Jaguars Debated Pick

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher was one of the more heavily debated draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Not many saw him getting selected as high as the 56th overall pick in the draft. However, after the rookie produced nine catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the Jaguars’ season, quarterback Trevor Lawrence admitted that he loves the rookie.

“I love Nate,” admitted Lawrence after the game. “I think he’s a great player. What he brings to the table in every aspect- run and pass game- he’s making more and more plays in the passing game, which I think is something that obviously there’s always a lot of talk about when you get new rookies and players.”

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Lawrence acknowledged that while the tight end has been blocking well all season, he is now getting credit because he has the production to follow. Still, the ability to do both is what has Lawrence and the Jaguars so excited about the rookie.

“And I think he’s really proven that he can do it all,” said Lawrence.

Boerkircher had a 52-yard touchdown against the Ravens in Week 9. He finished the game with two catches for 61 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is High on Rookie Tight End Nate Boerkircher

Lawrence noted that the touchdown is an example of how much of a feel he has for the game. That was an underrated aspect of his draft profile.

“And that’s just another example of just having a good feel for the game,” added Lawrence. “You know, it’s not necessarily like he went off script and anything crazy, but he just has a good feel, you know, kept the play alive and made a big play.”

While it was a debated pick at the time, it is no longer a topic of discussion in the draft community. The pick has been living up to the needs of the Jags.

Jaguars Feel Good About Boerkircher Selection

Boerkircher was drafted as the third tight end in the 2026 class. He was drafted after Kenyon Sadiq, who went 16th overall, and Eli Stowers, who went 54th overall. So far, Sadiq has 186 yards, Stowers has 53 yards, and Boerkircher has 144.

The five tight ends taken after him are Marlin Klein, Max Klare, Sam Roush, Oscar Delp, and Will Kacmarek. Klein, Klare, and Delp do not see the field. The five of them have 93 yards combined. These picks were not discussed in the same manner as Boerkircher but are providing far less value.

The Jaguars are going to continue to let Boerkircher play as their blocking tight end. He allows them to use Brenton Strange as a passing threat and makes their offense flow better. Then, when he breaks free for a big play, it is a little reminder of just how valuable the pick was.