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Jaguars Force Derrick Henry Trade Discussion

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be trading for Derrick Henry. But they may have opened the door for another NFL team to make such a trade.

Henry and the Baltimore Ravens expected to contend for a Super Bowl this season.

Instead, after a 33-10 loss to the Jags on Thursday Night Football, it’s clear that the Ravens are reeling.

The Jaguars have plenty of trade drama of their own to figure out, led by wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and his tricky situation.

But it’d be ironic if not only the Jags dealt away Thomas after he was shut out on Thursday night, but if they played a role in getting the Ravens to trade away Henry.

Jaguars Push Ravens Toward Derrick Henry Trade

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against Josh Hines-Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It was always going to be tough, but if the Ravens could’ve pulled off a win with Joe Fagnano at QB against the Jaguars on Thursday night, they might’ve viewed their future differently.

Yes, things should be better, at least a bit, with newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett. But he’s not Lamar Jackson. No one is.

Henry isn’t getting any younger, and the Ravens have to consider what a future without him might look like — and how they could get there, maybe sooner rather than later.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 — if the Ravens are moving, it has to be soon.

Derrick Henry Trade Rumors

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Henry was first floated in a high-profile way as a trade candidate earlier this week in something that ESPN insider Dan Graziano wrote.

“Henry is turning 33 in January. He is scheduled to earn $12 million next year, and none of that money is guaranteed,” Graziano wrote. “If he isn’t in Baltimore’s plans beyond this year, the Ravens could find themselves fielding offers over the next week.”

That forced Henry to be asked about the possibility after Thursday’s game.

“I have not mentioned me going anywhere else,” Henry told reporters. “I’m saying, ‘Let’s go back to work. Let’s try to get better and turn this thing around.’”

That may be the case, but the Jaguars also exposed the Ravens’ potential flaws, and now Baltimore is going to have to make a potentially very difficult decision.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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