Jaguars Force Derrick Henry Trade Discussion

The Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be trading for Derrick Henry. But they may have opened the door for another NFL team to make such a trade.

Henry and the Baltimore Ravens expected to contend for a Super Bowl this season.

Instead, after a 33-10 loss to the Jags on Thursday Night Football, it’s clear that the Ravens are reeling.

The Jaguars have plenty of trade drama of their own to figure out, led by wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and his tricky situation.

But it’d be ironic if not only the Jags dealt away Thomas after he was shut out on Thursday night, but if they played a role in getting the Ravens to trade away Henry.

Jaguars Push Ravens Toward Derrick Henry Trade

It was always going to be tough, but if the Ravens could’ve pulled off a win with Joe Fagnano at QB against the Jaguars on Thursday night, they might’ve viewed their future differently.

Yes, things should be better, at least a bit, with newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett. But he’s not Lamar Jackson. No one is.

Henry isn’t getting any younger, and the Ravens have to consider what a future without him might look like — and how they could get there, maybe sooner rather than later.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 — if the Ravens are moving, it has to be soon.

Derrick Henry Trade Rumors

Henry was first floated in a high-profile way as a trade candidate earlier this week in something that ESPN insider Dan Graziano wrote.

“Henry is turning 33 in January. He is scheduled to earn $12 million next year, and none of that money is guaranteed,” Graziano wrote. “If he isn’t in Baltimore’s plans beyond this year, the Ravens could find themselves fielding offers over the next week.”

That forced Henry to be asked about the possibility after Thursday’s game.

“I have not mentioned me going anywhere else,” Henry told reporters. “I’m saying, ‘Let’s go back to work. Let’s try to get better and turn this thing around.’”

That may be the case, but the Jaguars also exposed the Ravens’ potential flaws, and now Baltimore is going to have to make a potentially very difficult decision.