Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Goes Out With A Whimper Before Trade Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars may choose not to trade Brian Thomas Jr.

That’s still a distinct possibility. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10, but the Jags could decide that it makes more sense to keep BTJ around as quality wide receiver depth as they pursue big goals this season.

But if the Jaguars choose to trade Thomas, it’ll be fitting that his last game was the one that he played on Thursday night.

Jacksonville dominated a shorthanded Ravens team in a 33-10 victory. It was all Jags from the outset.

But Thomas? He didn’t make his mark on the game at all.

Brian Thomas Jr. Stats

Thomas played a lot of the early snaps for the Jaguars before the game got out of hand.

Despite that, Thomas wasn’t targeted once. He didn’t catch a pass. He didn’t get a touch or record a yard.

BTJ, not for the first time this year, was shut out completely.

It’s not out of the ordinary at this point. It follows a trend line of Thomas becoming less and less important for this offense than he was as a rookie in 2024. The 2025 season was so-so, and this one has relegated Thomas to very limited contributions.

Even on Sunday when Thomas caught a touchdown, it was on the first drive, a 12-yard score — and then he wasn’t targeted the rest of the game.

Thomas spent a lot of Thursday’s game running deep routes that cleared out the field underneath for his teammates. That’s not a meaningless contribution, but it’s a lot less than many expected from Thomas after he took the NFL by storm as a rookie.

Brian Thomas Jr. Last Game Before Trade?

If this was it for Thomas, it was a fitting ending.

While there are likely a myriad of factors going into Thomas’ decline with the Jaguars, it has all felt a bit confusing and mysterious. How could he fall off this much?

And so Thursday’s game felt at least a little bit like that. Thomas was playing, part of a talented Jaguars’ offense, and yet QB Trevor Lawrence didn’t throw the ball his way once. Why not?

It feels like if Thomas does get traded by the Jaguars, there will be more questions than answers. Maybe someday there’ll be information that clears things up, but it doesn’t seem forthcoming at the moment.

And maybe it truly was just a downturn in ability or approach or something that brought Thomas down a bunch of notches.

Regardless, some players leave their old teams with a bang. Others leave with a whimper.

If Thomas is traded, he’ll leave Jacksonville hardly having made a sound.