Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Tonight? Jaguars WR Involved in Trade Rumors

Brian Thomas Jr. may not be a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars next week at this time.

He’s heavily involved in trade rumors as his role with the Jags has diminished greatly in recent weeks and months.

Thomas isn’t on an expiring contract, though, so he’s a curious trade case. Do the Jags trade a potential contributor from a playoff-bound roster for draft picks?

They haven’t made that decision yet. BTJ remains with the Jags, for now at least.

You wouldn’t necessarily know it by watching the first half of Thursday Night Football, though.

The Jaguars are taking on the Ravens, and Thomas hasn’t been involved.

Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Tonight?

Yes, Thomas is playing and active and healthy and on the field in his No. 7.

He’s just not getting thrown to.

At this point, that’s not a shock.

A week ago, Thomas was targeted just once, and he caught a 12-yard touchdown — but that was on the first drive and he never got thrown to again.

Thomas has fallen out of favor with the Jaguars, and it doesn’t matter who’s fault it is. It’s just his reality now.

Did Jaguars Trade BTJ?

The Jaguars haven’t traded anyone yet.

In some ways, they’re expected to be a buyer — but Thomas is an odd expectation because of his spot in the Jaguars’ doghouse.

Another team could certainly see Thomas and imagine turning him around — much like the Houston Texans trading for Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals.

But the Jags haven’t moved him yet, and it’s not a given that they will.

Jacksonville will have a few extra days to think about it, because unlike all the teams playing on Sunday, the Jags get the weekend to consider trade offers without another game in the way first.