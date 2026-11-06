Is Brenton Strange Playing Tonight? Why Jaguars’ TE Has No Catches

Brenton Strange has turned into one of the most reliable tight ends in the NFL.

That hasn’t been the case on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Baltimore Ravens, though.

The Jags got off to a solid start, scoring an early touchdown on the ground with Bhayshul Tuten.

The Jaguars added a field goal later in the first half.

But throughout that, Strange was nowhere to be found.

Is Brenton Strange Playing Tonight?

Yes, the talented tight end Brenton Strange is active and healthy and on the field.

He just hasn’t been involved in the action early as Jacksonville works a variety of weapons into the attack.

The Jags connected on a big play to rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher that took a chance at production away from Strange.

They also heavily involved Jakobi Meyers in the early going. Meyers operates in a lot of the same spots of the field as Strange, so that didn’t help the TE deliver, either.

Strange has been good for a year-plus, so it’s safe to expect him to get some production going. It just hasn’t arrived in the first half on Thursday.

What Number is Brenton Strange?

Strange wears the number 85 on his jersey, which actually makes him easy to find in the Jags’ offense.

All their main pass catchers besides Strange have much lower numbers. Parker Washington is 11, Jakobi Meyers is 3, Brian Thomas Jr. is 7 and Travis Hunter is 12.

Boerkircher, the rookie tight end, wears 87.

Why Nate Boerkircher Is Playing Over Brenton Strange

The Jaguars have incorporated Boerkircher more in recent weeks.

They drafted him in the second round, and while he was viewed at the time as more of a blocking tight end, you don’t draft a player that high and not throw him the football.

The Jaguars have realized that when they throw Boerkircher the ball, good things happen, so they’ve started to do that more.

It has taken an opportunity away from Strange here and there, although it likely won’t eliminate him from the offense entirely.