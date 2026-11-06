Is Travis Hunter Playing Offense Today? Jaguars’ Plans Show vs. Ravens

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a good problem with Travis Hunter.

Every single game, they have to decide how to use their rising star two-way player, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft who won the Heisman Trophy at Colorado.

Hunter can play wide receiver. He can play cornerback. He can do one and then the other on consecutive plays.

But what’s the best strategy for the Jags? It really depends on the week.

And on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, Hunter appeared to have a heavy lean in one direction.

Is Travis Hunter Playing Offense Today?

Hunter is available to play offense. He’s active and on the depth chart at wide receiver.

It just doesn’t seem the Jaguars are focused on that role for Hunter in the first half against Baltimore.

Hunter didn’t have a first-half target, but he was heavily involved defensively.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter had four tackles in the first half from his cornerback spot.

Why Travis Hunter Plays More Defense Than Offense

A couple factors contribute to Hunter seeing more time defensively than offensively this season for the Jaguars.

The first is the nature of his positions.

Cornerback requires more of an all-play rhythm. It would be hard to come in and out of the game at that spot.

Wide receiver, on the other hand, is simpler to sub in for a couple plays and then come back out.

The additional factor is Jacksonville’s depth chart.

At corner, they definitely need Hunter on the field.

The receiver depth chart is deep, though, with the likes of Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Josh Cameron also contributing. Hunter is talented and has made plays in recent weeks, but he’s not a necessity at that spot.

So it’s definitely not unusual to see him on defense more than offense.

What Number is Travis Hunter?

Hunter wears the No. 12 on his jersey, and you’ll see it a lot more often when the Jags are on defense.

If you see Hunter come onto the field for an offensive play, though, keep an eye on him — he often gets the ball when he’s in the game.