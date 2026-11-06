Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Buzz Gets Insider Update After Ravens Win

Brian Thomas Jr. has been one of the names dominating trade conversations before the deadline day. With just four days remaining in the deadline, he is one of the prominent names attracting trade interest, but the franchise has downplayed the idea.

Last night, the Jaguars continued their good run this season, picking up the sixth win of the season by dominating the Baltimore Ravens 33-10. Following the win, NFL insider James Palmer shared the latest on Thomas’ trade status as the deadline day is nearing.

“Their (Jaguars) wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr. I am expecting teams to call James Gladstone their general manager now that this game is in the books, but I don’t think their stance has changed,” said Palmer on NFL on Prime Video‘s postgame show. “They are not in the business of being a Super Bowl contender to give away valuable pieces like Brian Thomas Jr., even if their role has changed. It still seems more likely they hang on to him as opposed to sending him elsewhere.”

While the Jags walked away with another win last night, the wide receiver’s limited role yet again has become incredibly difficult to ignore in trade speculation.

Parker Washington And Jakobi Meyers’ Emergence Complicates Brian Thomas’ Future

The LSU alumnus Brian Thomas Jr. was a first-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2024 draft, ending up with an impressive rookie campaign and a Pro Bowl selection. Playing all 17 games, he had 87 receptions, 1282 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the elite names in the NFL that year.

But his production drastically dropped the following year when he logged 707 receiving yards despite starting 14 games, while receptions were cut to almost half (48) from the previous season. His standing on the team has taken a hit this season after starting just 3 out of 8 games, registering merely 117 yards. He played the game last night against the Ravens but ended up with zero targets and zero receptions, while having a total of 19 snaps and 11 routes run.

Parker Washington has become Trevor Lawrence’s primary weapon this season, registering a remarkable 493 receiving yards in 8 games, whereas Jacobi Mayers, who has built elite-level chemistry with Lawrence after logging 374 yards this season, is pushing Washington further down in the pecking order and raising the trade speculation ahead of the deadline day.

On that note, teams from both the AFC and NFC have reportedly shown interest in the Pro Bowler.

Three Teams Reportedly Have Interest In Brian Thomas Jr.

Three teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders are reportedly interested in landing Brian Thomas Jr. through a trade deal. The Kansas City Chiefs are among the most active teams looking for a proven downfield option for Patrick Mahomes, and the Pro Bowler could be a suitable and long-term choice.

Determined to make a deep run in the playoffs, the Steelers emerge as a potential trade target for the WR, looking to add another serious threat in their passing attack. Then the Commanders are in search of a young receiver who can make an immediate impact, forming an effective partnership with the two-time Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin down the line.