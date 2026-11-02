Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Family Life Takes New Turn as Insider Reveals Changes at Home

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly blended their pets into one household, with new details emerging about how the couple’s dog and three cats are adjusting to life together.

According to a November 2 report from the Daily Mail, Swift’s three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, are getting along with Kelce’s white Samoyed, Wendy.

The couple reportedly welcomed the dog into their family approximately a year ago, adding a canine companion to a household that already included Swift’s longtime pets.

An insider told the outlet that the four animals “spend a lot of time” together at home.

The update comes as Swift, 36, and Kelce, 37, settle into married life while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end continues his NFL season.

The couple spends much of its time at Kelce’s Kansas City-area mansion, where their pets have become part of their daily routine.

Taylor Swift’s Three Cats Reportedly Get Along With Travis Kelce’s Dog

Swift has been open about her affection for cats throughout her career.

Her three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, have appeared in her social media posts and other projects over the years.

Kelce, meanwhile, has a Samoyed that he introduced publicly during a Tommy Hilfiger campaign earlier this year.

Although Swift has long been associated with her cats, the Daily Mail reported that bringing a dog into the household has not created problems between the animals.

The outlet’s insider said the pets spend a lot of time together.

The report also identified the Samoyed as Wendy, although Kelce previously kept the dog’s name private when discussing her publicly.

According to the new report, the couple’s pets share space at Kelce’s $6 million mansion in a gated community near Kansas City.

The property features six bedrooms and six bathrooms and spans approximately 17,000 square feet.

Kelce purchased the home before the couple married, and it was also the location of his August 2025 proposal to Swift.

Travis Kelce Previously Revealed How Much His Dog Means to Him

Kelce gave fans their first public look at his Samoyed when she appeared alongside him in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2026 campaign.

During an interview with Vogue, Kelce explained that the campaign’s creative team had been considering using a dog in the photos when he suggested his own pet.

“We figured, why not her? She crushed it, and actually really fit into that Tommy aesthetic, too,” Kelce said. “Those are some of my favorite shots.”

Kelce also spoke about his affection for the dog.

“Are you kidding me?” he told Vogue when discussing her appearance. “She lights up my day.”

The campaign marked the first time Kelce publicly appeared alongside his dog.

The Daily Mail’s latest report provides additional information about how the Samoyed fits into the couple’s household alongside Swift’s cats.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Split Time Between Their Homes

In addition to their Kansas City residence, Swift and Kelce have reportedly been making changes to another property.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple has been renovating a $5.35 million lakefront mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio, near Kelce’s hometown of Cleveland Heights.

The outlet reported that Swift frequently travels between their homes while balancing her career and Kelce’s football schedule.

An insider said the singer has adjusted to the travel involved in maintaining their life together.

“Taylor doesn’t mind all the traveling she does for her career and for Travis’ career,” the source said. “She hops between their homes and has a great team around her.”

The source also described how Swift feels about married life with the Chiefs star.

“Taylor has been finding the balance between work and married life, but she has told friends that she loves being Mrs Kelce and loves saying she is a married woman. She has found the one,” the insider said.