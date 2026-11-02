Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Gets Injury Update After Scary Scene vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left the field against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with an apparent injury in a disconcerting series of images as the team is already struggling with pass-catching depth.

Kelce went down with what appeared to be an aggravation of an existing ankle injury, which he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 but has been fighting through ever since, including the remainder of that contest and the Chiefs’ game against the Seattle Seahawks on the Week 7 edition of “Sunday Night Football.”

“Travis Kelce is really laboring/limping after that first-down throw to Cyrus Allen,” Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reported via X.

CBS Broadcast Reported Continuing Ankle Issues for Travis Kelce Throughout Game Against Broncos

Unfortunately while Kelce’s movement troubles may have been the most conspicuous during the moment McDowell described, they were apparent all day long.

“Travis Kelce has been walking gingerly on and off the field (all game),” Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reported from the sideline in the middle of the third quarter.

Wolfson added, however, that Kelce indicated he was not going to let his nagging ankle concern stop him from playing. The tight end finished the game with five catches for 67 yards.

Andy Reid Did Not Include Travis Kelce in Initial Postgame Injury Report in Good Sign for Tight End

In a good sign for Kelce’s status moving forward, head coach Andy Reid did not mention his ankle concern to open the postgame press conference.

“Alright, with the exception of Peter Woods, he had a stinger, there’s no other injuries to mention right now,” Reid said.

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Kansas City can’t afford to lose Kelce for any amount of time given the state of the team’s pass-catching corps.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice returned against Denver after a three-week absence due to a hamstring injury and put up seven receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Backup running back Emmett Johnson produced 128 yards and a score on five catches, though that is not something the team can readily rely on the rookie to replicate in the weeks ahead.

Deep threat Tyquan Thornton remains sidelined with a dislocated ankle and is unlikely to return before the end of the regular season, or perhaps not even until the playoffs. As such, the Chiefs are likely to actively look for a wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline, which falls on November 10 this year.

The team may also decide to reunite with Tyreek Hill, who remains available via free agency. There is no clock on the Chiefs signing Hill because it does not involve a trade.

Kansas City started the season 5-0 but has lost its last two games to the Seahawks and AFC West Division rival Broncos to fall to 5-2. The Chiefs play the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday, November 8.