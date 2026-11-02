Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Calls Out Refs After Chiefs-Broncos Game

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos in dramatic fashion on Sunday, November 1. After blowing an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, they lost 28-24.

On fourth down, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid chose to let Harrison Butker attempt a 54-yard field goal with 2:36 left in regulation. However, Butker missed wide right, giving the Broncos excellent field position. Denver took full advantage with rookie running back Jonah Coleman running a 51-yard catch in for a touchdown.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got his offense back in the red zone and appeared to throw a game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Rashee Rice as the clock expired, but it was called back due to a holding penalty on Jaylon Moore. To say Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, was upset may be an understatement.

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Sounds Off on the Refs’ Final Call

After the game ended, Brittany did not hold back her thoughts. She posted on her Instagram Stories, “You can’t tell me you call that on a game winning TD, oh wait yeah I can cause it’s us. That was the weakest call I have ever seen, you can’t tell me otherwise.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appeared to be on the same page. Speaking to reporters about that final penalty, “I didn’t see it,” Reid said. “I saw him move his head, but I didn’t see [a false start].”

“I thought the guys battled like crazy. We had over 100 yards in penalties. We’ve got to take care of that,” Reid added. Overall, the Chiefs were hit with 11 penalties for 105 yards throughout the game. Denver received six penalties for a total of 45 yards.

Mahomes did everything he could to win the game, throwing for 321 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes & The Chiefs Need to Get Back on Track Against the New York Jets Next Week

With this Chiefs’ loss, the Broncos take over the top spot in the AFC West with a 6-2 record while Kansas City falls to No. 2 (5-2).

While this is a tough loss when it comes to a potential playoff run, the Chiefs have a chance to get back on track next week when thy host the New York Jets (2-6) at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9.