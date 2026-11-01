Taylor Swift Makes Rare ‘Husband’ Comment Before Chiefs-Broncos Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are back on the road to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 8. For Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, this is a must-win game in order to make up for their embarrassing loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, is not expected to attend the matchup at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, November 1. She hasn’t attended a road game since the 2024 NFL season due to security reasons.

Swift, who was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this week, is in New York City, where she attended a “Toy Story 5” screening at 10 a.m. ET. on Sunday.

The 14-time Grammy winner stayed after the movie for a Q&A with writer and director Andrew Stanton, where she turned heads with a casual “husband” remark.

Taylor Swift and Her BFF Abigail Love Doing ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Impressions Around Their Husbands

The “I Knew It, I Knew You” singer opened up about moving to Nashville at age 14, being the new kid at school and immediately befriending Abigail Anderson. Swift and Anderson remain best friends.

“The two of us, all we wanted to do was talk in ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ voices,” Swift told the crowd in Manhattan. “And we still do this. And it’s something our husbands have to put up with,” she added before doing her best impression.

“When you find that person who just completely sees you for the strange little genre that is you at your purest, that hit me so hard watching the film.”

Anderson and her husband, Charles Berard, stopped by Tight End University last year and attended the famous couple’s wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Anderson appeared in Swift’s 2020 documentary, “Miss Americana,” and helped inspire the song, “Fifteen,” from the 2008 album, “Fearless.” Swift sings on the track, “You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail, and soon enough you’re best friends. Laughing at the other girls, who think they’re so cool, we’ll be out of here as soon as we can.”

Travis Kelce Shared the Unexpected Part of Taylor Swift Becoming a Chiefs Fan

While a small, certain portion of fans find the coverage Swift receives at Chiefs games agitating, Kelce spoke glowingly about what her presence has brought to him and the game during last week’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“I have a lot more people coming up to me expressing… not necessarily their love for the Chiefs, but expressing their stories of them and their daughters having a moment of watching football together,” he said. “And that has been undoubtedly the majority of people that come up to me that talk football just off the street.

“So, I get a lot of thanks for that, which is pretty cool. I didn’t have that one on the card when I started dating Tay, let alone asked her to marry me. But it’s been pretty cool to see the influx of Chiefs fans outside of all the Super Bowl appearances.”