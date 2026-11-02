Chiefs Linked to Trade for $15 Million WR as Tyreek Hill Alternative

The Kansas City Chiefs need a burner at wide receiver, and free agent Tyreek Hill has more questions than answers following the team’s second consecutive loss.

Kansas City is now 5-2 and no longer leading the AFC West Division following a disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. However, Pro Football Talk confirmed on Sunday, November 1 that the Chiefs are interested in trading for Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. who could solve their problems without creating more, which Hill might given his off-field legal issues and ongoing injury concerns.

“Currently, the Chiefs, Steelers, and Commanders have interest [in Thomas],” Mike Florio of PFT reported. “The Steelers, we’re told, have greater interest in Colts receiver Josh Downs. Downs, however, is Kansas City’s Plan B, if they can’t get Thomas away from the Jaguars. Thomas had 1,282 receiving yards as a rookie. In 2025, his output dipped to 707 yards. This year, Thomas has 10 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.”

Chiefs Predicted to Land Brian Thomas Jr. in Trade With Jaguars

As Florio noted, Thomas’s numbers have tumbled from great heights over the past two seasons, but a change of scenery might be all he needs to get back to his Pro Bowl-caliber rookie form.

Thomas is just 24 and in the third season of a four-year, $15 million rookie contract that has a fifth-year team option attached.

Ben Solak of ESPN predicted late last week that the Jags’ contest against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday would be his last in Jacksonville, adding that the Chiefs are the most likely destination.

“This AFC South matchup [between the Colts and Jaguars] features the top two players on our trade candidate rankings. And I’m predicting that both playmakers will take their final snaps with the teams that drafted them Sunday,” Solak wrote. “With another loss, the Colts could probably move [Jonathan] Taylor for two Day 2 picks. Meanwhile, another empty stat line for Thomas leads him to … the Chiefs?”

Jauan Jennings Offers Chiefs Option if Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Doesn’t Work Out

Kansas City’s price might be significant, given that the Houston Texans spent a second-round pick to acquire Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals.

Harrison was also a first-round selection in 2024, and while he has been more productive than Thomas this season, he has never produced like the Jacksonville wideout did during his rookie campaign.

A second-round pick is a steep price to pay, and if Pittsburgh prefers Downs, the Chiefs may be able to get Thomas for less given a lack of competition.

However, another potential option exists in Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings had a trade framework in place to send Jennings back to the San Francisco 49ers, but that fell through over the weekend based on Jennings’ lack of interest.

Jennings does not hold a no-trade clause, so the Vikings could have made the deal. However, the fact that they didn’t does not preclude the team from sending Jennings to a situation he might find more suitable, such as the one in Kansas City.