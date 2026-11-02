Chiefs Found Silver Lining in Broncos Loss That Stole the Show

The Kansas City Chiefs let one get away to the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

They led 24-13 entering the fourth quarter, but wound up losing 28-24. The game ended in a bit of controversy, but the bottom line is that Denver got the win. However, there was a silver lining for the Chiefs that they can carry with them throughout the rest of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson Stole the Show vs. Broncos

Kansas City would not have had much of a shot at winning if not for the performance of rookie running back Emmett Johnson. He finished tied for second among Chiefs pass catchers with five receptions, and led them all with 128 receiving yards. His 73-yard touchdown catch was the play of the day.

Johnson also ripped off a 15-yard run on the only carry he received in the game. For Kansas City’s final drive of the game, he set the offense up with great field position following a 44-yard kickoff return. Johnson stepping up paid off huge as the Broncos’ defense focused in on limiting starting running back Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for just 69 yards on 21 carries.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes Praise Johnson

After the game, Reid discussed the big touchdown pass from Mahomes to Johnson, which gave the Chiefs the lead heading into halftime.

“They (the Broncos) zero blitzed it, and Emmett was able to get out,” Reid said. “That was a heck of a throw by Pat. He put it up and over, and Emmett located it. They’re obviously on the same page, which is good.”

Mahomes said it was the perfect play for that the look the Broncos gave defensively.

“It was a great call,” Mahomes said. “We knew they were blitzing, and the coverage they had, we had a play that we liked. They blitzed into where I was coming from, and knowing that they think Emmett is going to be in protection, he slipped through.”

Mahomes went on to say that Johnson will be a key, and underrated, part of the offense moving forward.

“We’re going to need more of it,” Mahomes continued. “Obviously, Kenneth is the guy, but you want to be able to take carries away from him to be able to have him for the entire season. If Emmett can come in and be a change of pace and break tackles, make plays, and catch the ball, defenses can’t relax. I thought he did a great job today. He’s done great the entire time he’s been here. As the season goes on we’ll continue to utilize him more and more.”