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Patrick Mahomes Sends Veiled Message to NFL on Chiefs-Broncos Controversy

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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed clear frustration with Xavier Worthy during their loss to the Seahawks.
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially on a losing streak, but for a brief moment it appeared Patrick Mahomes led another magical game-winning touchdown drive against the Denver Broncos. Instead, the touchdown was negated as the referees called a false start on Chiefs offensive lineman Jaylon Moore.

When asked about the controversial call, Mahomes initially attempted to take the high road by backing the call before adding that in game-deciding moments “the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

“I have not seen it, but like it didn’t surprise me or catch me or anything like that, so it couldn’t have been big, but it was called,” Mahomes told reporters on November 1, following the Chiefs’ loss to the Broncos.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you have to go with whatever is called, but a lot of times in those big moments, the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

Here’s a look at the penalty in question. Do you think it should have been called a false start?

Let us know in the comments below.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Disagreed With Late Penalty Call vs. Broncos

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 25: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs meet on the field following the Broncos 20-13 win at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It is worth noting that Kansas City had another opportunity to score even after the five-yard penalty, but Mahomes was sacked on the final play of the game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was a bit more direct about the controversial call.

“I didn’t see it,” Reid said of the late penalty that negated a potential touchdown, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

“I saw him move his head, but I didn’t see [a false start].”

Reid did not blame the officials for the Chiefs’ second straight loss. Instead, Reid revealed his frustration over the team’s lack of discipline amid Kansas City’s 11 penalties for 105 yards.

“I thought the guys battled like crazy,” Reid remarked, per Taylor. “We had over 100 yards in penalties.

“We’ve got to take care of that.”

Patrick Mahomes Assigns Blame for Chiefs Loss vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
GettyDENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 1: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs slap hands after the game at Empower Field at Mile High on November 1, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 28-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

As for the reason the Chiefs lost in heartbreaking fashion, Mahomes pointed to penalties and miscommunication on offense as two major factors. Kansas City will now look to snap their losing streak with a win against the New York Jets in Week 9.

“Yeah, obviously penalties, some miscommunications between me and the receivers and running backs and stuff like that,” Mahomes admitted. “Just in general, the execution wasn’t at a high enough level.

“We made big plays and we made plays happen against a really good defense. But whenever you’re playing a team like that in the division you’ve got to execute for the full 60 minutes, and we weren’t able to do that.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Patrick Mahomes Sends Veiled Message to NFL on Chiefs-Broncos Controversy

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