Patrick Mahomes Sends Veiled Message to NFL on Chiefs-Broncos Controversy

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially on a losing streak, but for a brief moment it appeared Patrick Mahomes led another magical game-winning touchdown drive against the Denver Broncos. Instead, the touchdown was negated as the referees called a false start on Chiefs offensive lineman Jaylon Moore.

When asked about the controversial call, Mahomes initially attempted to take the high road by backing the call before adding that in game-deciding moments “the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

“I have not seen it, but like it didn’t surprise me or catch me or anything like that, so it couldn’t have been big, but it was called,” Mahomes told reporters on November 1, following the Chiefs’ loss to the Broncos.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you have to go with whatever is called, but a lot of times in those big moments, the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

Here’s a look at the penalty in question. Do you think it should have been called a false start?

Let us know in the comments below.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Disagreed With Late Penalty Call vs. Broncos

It is worth noting that Kansas City had another opportunity to score even after the five-yard penalty, but Mahomes was sacked on the final play of the game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was a bit more direct about the controversial call.

“I didn’t see it,” Reid said of the late penalty that negated a potential touchdown, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

“I saw him move his head, but I didn’t see [a false start].”

Reid did not blame the officials for the Chiefs’ second straight loss. Instead, Reid revealed his frustration over the team’s lack of discipline amid Kansas City’s 11 penalties for 105 yards.

“I thought the guys battled like crazy,” Reid remarked, per Taylor. “We had over 100 yards in penalties.

“We’ve got to take care of that.”

Patrick Mahomes Assigns Blame for Chiefs Loss vs. Broncos

As for the reason the Chiefs lost in heartbreaking fashion, Mahomes pointed to penalties and miscommunication on offense as two major factors. Kansas City will now look to snap their losing streak with a win against the New York Jets in Week 9.

“Yeah, obviously penalties, some miscommunications between me and the receivers and running backs and stuff like that,” Mahomes admitted. “Just in general, the execution wasn’t at a high enough level.

“We made big plays and we made plays happen against a really good defense. But whenever you’re playing a team like that in the division you’ve got to execute for the full 60 minutes, and we weren’t able to do that.”