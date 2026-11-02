Travis Kelce Has Strong Words on Andy Reid After Chiefs’ Loss to Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs took their second consecutive loss of the season against the Denver Broncos in Week 8. During the 28-24 loss, the Chiefs got hit with 11 penalties for 105 yards.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who caught five receptions for 62 yards against Denver, spoke to reporters after Kansas City fell to second place in the AFC West.

“We got a lot of fight,” he said. “You got to take the positives out of this. You can’t dwell on it. They’re a pretty good football team,” Kelce said of the Broncos, a team they crushed 31-10 in Week 1.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid faced criticism for his questionable play calls against the Broncos, like sending out a struggling Harrison Butker to kick a 54-yard field goal in the rain on 4th and eight. His mysterious decision to keep left guard Kingsley Suamataia on the bench also left fans perplexed.

After the game, Kelce shared a strong message about Reid.

Travis Kelce Says It’s Their Job to Make Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid’s Plays Work

While Kelce wants to see the film “and see what the answers are and how we can get better from it,” the 37-year-old made it clear that the fault is in their execution, not Reid’s play calls.

“There’s a mentality that whatever Coach Reid calls, you got to find a way to get it into the end zone,” he said. “And that’s the bottom line. That’s the mentality. And from here on out, it’s gotta be how we roll. And we have to execute.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the same page. “Yeah, obviously penalties, some miscommunications between me and the receivers and running backs and stuff like that,” Mahomes told reporters. “Just in general, the execution wasn’t at a high enough level.”

“We made big plays, and we made plays happen against a really good defense. But whenever you’re playing a team like that in the division, you’ve got to execute for the full 60 minutes, and we weren’t able to do that.”

As for Sumataia’s benching, Kelce said he loves the guy and is “not sure what the scenario” is there.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Took Responsibility: ‘I Gotta Be Better For My Teammates’

“Obviously, in our hearts, we feel like we should’ve come out with the victory, but at the same time, that’s not the reality of things,” Kelce said. “The reality of things is we got to fix a lot. The little things, mistakes, and it starts with the person you’re looking in the mirror, and I’m one of them.”

“I’ve been frustrated with myself on how long I’ve been in the league and the procedural stuff that’s happened for the past three games — it’s frustrating. You just gotta [expletive] do it. I gotta be better for my teammates. And that sets the tone for a lot of people in this room, and everybody’s just gotta up the ante from that.”

Next up, the Chiefs look to get back in the win column when they host the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9.