Chiefs GM Brett Veach Confirms Plans to Find Patrick Mahomes Help Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs are actively exploring the wide receiver trade market, according to general manager Brett Veach, as the team looks to add another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

During CBS’ broadcast of the Chiefs’ Week 8 game, sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson shared details of a conversation with Veach about Kansas City’s plans.

“I had a chance with GM Brett Veach, who told me that with Tyquan Thornton being out for the season and Rashee Rice having a history with soft tissue injuries, they will explore what’s available at the wide receiver position,” Wolfson reported.

“You’ve heard Josh Downs or Brian Thomas Jr. being mentioned, but over the next week, they will make calls and see where everything stands and who is available.”

The report came before Kansas City surrendered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach Looking for Wide Receiver Help Amid Offensive Struggles

The Chiefs have struggled to get consistent production from their wide receivers this season.

According to statistics CBS displayed during its broadcast, Kansas City’s wide receiver group ranked near the bottom of the NFL in several categories.

The Chiefs ranked 27th in receptions with 59, 30th in receiving yards with 735 and 31st in percentage of team receiving yards at 49.9%.

Kansas City also lost Thornton for the season after he suffered a dislocated ankle that required surgery.

Rice returned to the lineup in Week 8, but his injury history remains a concern as the Chiefs evaluate their receiving depth.

Veach’s comments follow a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who previously revealed that Kansas City had been contacting other teams about potentially available receivers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that the Chiefs were exploring options and identified two players worth monitoring.

“They looked last week a little more mortal than they had in the past several weeks,” Rapoport said.

“It has been no secret they have been looking for a receiver on the trade market, looking to get a little more well-rounded as an offense, a little more explosive. Yes, Rashee Rice is back today, but (I) wouldn’t be surprised if they add someone. Names to keep an eye on: Josh Downs would be one, the Colts receiver, and then Brian Thomas Jr., if the Jaguars finally are willing to do it, would be another.”

Josh Downs and Brian Thomas Jr. Emerge as Potential Chiefs Trade Targets

Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. are among the names connected to Kansas City.

Thomas, a first-round selection out of LSU in the 2024 NFL Draft, had an impressive rookie season with Jacksonville.

He recorded 87 receptions for more than 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 before seeing his production decline in 2025.

Thomas has also gotten off to a slower start in 2026.

During Jacksonville’s Week 8 matchup against Indianapolis, Thomas caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, giving him his second touchdown reception of the season.

Downs, meanwhile, entered the NFL as a third-round selection out of North Carolina in 2023.

His best statistical season came in 2024, when he finished with 72 receptions for 803 yards and five touchdowns.

Downs played several snaps and ran multiple routes during the opening quarter against Jacksonville but did not receive a target.