Patrick Mahomes Assigns Blame for Chiefs’ Loss vs. Broncos Amid Losing Streak

The Kansas City Chiefs are searching for answers after the team’s second straight loss. Patrick Mahomes broke down exactly why the Chiefs lost against the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs quarterback cited penalties and communication issues on offense as two of the main reasons for the loss.

“Yeah, obviously penalties, some miscommunications between me and the receivers and running backs and stuff like that,” Mahomes explained to reporters on November 1. “Just in general, the execution wasn’t at a high enough level.

“We made big plays and we made plays happen against a really good defense. But whenever you’re playing a team like that in the division you’ve got to execute for the full 60 minutes, and we weren’t able to do that.”

Let’s dive into the latest Chiefs news and rumors.

Patrick Mahomes Criticized Chiefs for Penalties & Communication Issues Amid Loss vs. Bears

The Chiefs had 11 costly penalties for 105 yards against the Broncos. Mahomes pointed to these mistakes as a major reason for the loss.

“Yeah, I mean obviously you want to get the win in division against a team that’s obviously got a lot of wins on their resume as well, but we just made too many mistakes throughout the game to win against a quality football team,” Mahomes noted.

“And we did a lot of great, we did a lot of good, but when you make mistakes you’re going to lose when you play good football teams.”

Travis Kelce Calls Out Chiefs’ Lack of Discipline vs. Broncos

Travis Kelce echoed a similar message pointing to too many penalties by the Chiefs. Kelce also took some of the blame by admitting that his performance needs to be better moving forward.

“It’s frustrating. You just can’t (expletive) do it, excuse my language,” Kelce remarked, per The Athletic.

“I’ve got to be better for my teammates, and that sets the tone for a lot of people in this room.”

Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid Express Surprise Over Negated TD Following False Start Penalty

As for Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback admitted to being surprised to seeing a potential touchdown negated by a false start penalty. Mahomes noted that “little stuff” is not normally called late in games.

“I have not seen it, but like it didn’t surprise me or catch me or anything like that, so it couldn’t have been big, but it was called,” Mahomes detailed.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you have to go with whatever is called, but a lot of times in those big moments, the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was also surprised by the costly false start penalty.

“I didn’t see it,” Reid explained regarding the late penalty which negated a Chiefs touchdown, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

“I saw him move his head, but I didn’t see [a false start].”

Kansas City will look to bounce back with an upcoming matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Chiefs are heavy 9.5-point favorites against the Jets in the early NFL odds, per FanDuel.