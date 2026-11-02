Chiefs’ Answer on Cutting Ties With Controversial $36 Million Starter Emerges Amid Loss

There are plenty of Kansas City Chiefs fans not happy with kicker Harrison Butker, and the specialist is once again under fire after another missed field goal. Butker missed a crucial 54-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Denver Broncos quickly drove down the field to notch the game-winning touchdown.

Kansas City could bench Butker after signing veteran Justin Tucker to the team’s practice squad days before taking on the Broncos. The challenge is Butker’s four-year, $25 million contract is fully guaranteed this season.

Releasing Butker does little for the Chiefs other than opening up a potential roster spot. Butker’s contract is slated to run through the 2028 season.

Here’s what you need to know about Butker’s future with the Chiefs amid his recent struggles.

Chiefs Rumors: Could Kansas City Move on From Kicker Harrison Butker Amid Struggles?

The veteran’s deal does leave open the possibility for Kansas City to move on from Butker after this season. It would still be a surprise if Butker does not remain on the roster through this season.

“Chiefs K Harrison Butker is on a fully guaranteed $5.8M salary this season, but none of the 2-years, $11.7M remaining thereafter is protected,” Spotrac detailed in a November 1, message on X.

Speculation is mounting that the Chiefs will make a change at the kicker spot by turning to Tucker.

“There is room to wonder whether this miss by Harrison Butker will prompt the Chiefs to make a change at kicker this week, after they signed Justin Tucker to their practice squad last week,” Front Office Sports’ Mark Maske noted in a November 1, post on X.

Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Has Earned More Than $36 Million During His NFL Career

Prior to the most recent miss, Butker had been solid against the Broncos. It will be worth watching whether the Chiefs turn to Tucker prior to the team’s upcoming matchup against the New York Jets.

Butker has earned more than $36 million during his NFL career and had been one of the top kickers in the league prior to this season.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Described Kicker Competition as ‘Fluid’ Amid Harrison Butker’s Struggles

Heading into the Chiefs-Broncos game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described the kicking situation as “fluid.” The battle may be even more “fluid” after Butker’s miss, but a 54-yard field goal is far from a guarantee for any kicker.

Reid noted that Tucker crushed his tryout with the Chiefs prior to the team signing the veteran.

“We love Harrison. He understands the business and how it works,” Reid noted, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

“… He’s struggling a little bit. Butker will get most of the reps this week. It’s fluid.”

The Chiefs Are Under Fire for Signing Kicker Justin Tucker Amid Disturbing Allegations

The Chiefs are receiving plenty of backlash for signing Tucker after the kicker served a lengthy 10-game suspension amid allegations from sixteen massage therapists who alleged inappropriate conduct by the kicker.

“He’s done his suspension, took care of that business there,” Reid said of the Chiefs’ decision to sign Tucker, per The Athletic. “I’ll leave it at that.

“… We try to do our homework the best way we possibly can and talk to a lot of people, make sure things are OK.”