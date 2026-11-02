Ex-Chiefs Defender Attempting NFL Comeback After Challenging Year

The Kansas City Chiefs had a special draft class in 2022.

The headliner was first-round pick Trent McDuffie, who quickly developed as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. The Chiefs also selected defensive end George Karlaftis in the first round, who has been a steady starter throughout his career.

Other picks such as running back Isiah Pacheco, linebacker Leo Chenal, and defensive backs Bryan Cook and Jaylen Watson, all played significant snaps and were big contributors for four seasons in Kansas City.

Former Kansas City Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson Cleared for NFL Return

The final pick of the Chiefs’ 2022 draft class was cornerback Nazeeh Johnson. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Johnson has finished serving his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on PEDs.

Johnson signed with the Tennessee Titans at the beginning of training camp. When he got suspended, Johnson revealed that he took fertility medication and was unaware that it was on the league’s banned list of substances. He also shared that he and his wife tragically lost their baby.

The Titans placed Johnson on injured reserve as he needed to undergo ankle surgery. He was later released on August 30. Now that he has served his suspension and is rehabbed from his injury, Johnson will look to revive his career.

Reunion With Chiefs Not Likely for Johnson

Kansas City selected Johnson in the seventh round with the 259th overall pick. He impressed enough to make the practice squad as a rookie, and was signed to the active 53-man roster for the final 11 games of the 2022 season. Johnson played well as a rotational cornerback and a special teams contributor.

In 2023 Johnson stood out during OTAs and early in training camp, and was expected to challenge for a starting role. Unfortunately, his season ended before it began as he tore his ACL during camp. Johnson made the team in 2024, appearing in every game and starting in six. However, his performance produced mixed results.

Johnson missed most of the 2025 season with a shoulder injury, and appeared in just two games. During his three-year tenure with the Chiefs, Johnson posted 66 total tackles, three passes defensed, and one sack. Kansas City has young, talented depth in its cornerbacks corps, making a reunion with Johnson unlikely.