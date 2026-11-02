Patrick Mahomes Bracing For ‘Dogfight’ For AFC West After Broncos Loss

A late false start penalty on right tackle Jaylon Moore stripped the Kansas City Chiefs of a game-winning touchdown with just four seconds left on the clock in the game, down four points at home against division rivals, the Denver Broncos.

A sack on the final play of the game sealed the Chiefs’ fate, and saw the Chiefs move to 5-2 on the season and surrender top position in the AFC West.

Having not won the division for the first in a decade last season, KC will no doubt be more cognizant than ever to not take divisional games for granted. Especially now that they lie second to Denver.

Mahomes Ready to Battle it Out For AFC West After Defeat

Speaking to the media after the game, Mahomes spoke about the state of the division half-way through the season, claiming that both them and the Broncos were in a “dogfight” for the division.

“Now, you’re kind of in a dogfight for the division… You have to take it one week at a time.” Mahomes said after the game, per Charles Goldman.

“Last week we didn’t have the fight that we had this week. I thought the fight was better this week. Whenever you’re playing up against a really good football team. But at the end a loss is a loss and you learn from it, you move on from it and we’re still early in the season.” Mahomes continued.

Chiefs Looking to Bounce Back After Second Defeat

This loss marks the Chiefs’ fourth to the Broncos out of the last five, the sole win being the opening week of the season back in mid-September.

And coming now off consecutive losses to Seattle and Denver, the emphasis will be on getting back to basics and back on track.

Entering a slightly easier run of games than two of final four teams from last year’s playoffs, in the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals, Kansas City will be hoping that 5-2 soon becomes 8-2 before they embark on a brutal five-game stretch that sees them take on the Bills, Rams, Bengals, Patriots and 49ers.