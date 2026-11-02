NFL Sends Message on Patrick Mahomes’ Interaction With Bo Nix Moments After Chiefs-Broncos

Bo Nix sought out a clearly frustrated Patrick Mahomes to take part in the traditional quarterback handshake following the Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss to the Denver Broncos. Mahomes was walking away when Nix grabbed the Chiefs quarterback’s arm to get his attention.

The NFL posted a video of the interaction on social media.

“Two competitors who left it all out on the field 💯,” the NFL posted on November 1, from the league’s official accounts.

The audio of the interaction is mostly inaudible, but Nix is clearly being complimentary of Mahomes in the brief interaction.

“Hell of a game, dog,” Mahomes told Nix. “…Hope we see y’all again.

“You’re doing a great job,” Nix noted.

It was Nix’s Broncos that wound up on the winning side thanks to a comeback drive against the Chiefs.

Here’s a look at the viral video of Mahomes’ interaction with Nix that has fans buzzing.



Despite the Broncos’ Win, Pressure Is Mounting on QB Bo Nix

Nix is having his own struggles in recent weeks, prompting questions about his long-term viability as the Broncos QB1. The Denver quarterback threw for just 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Chiefs.

Nix was able to help orchestrate what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown drive.

“Yeah, I’m extremely thrilled,” Nix noted after the Broncos’ win over the Chiefs, per Denver Sports. “Got all my excitement out on the field and in the locker room.

“We have a very close group, we have a great team, very selfless,” Nix continued.

“We do a great job staying together, being positive and it’s just really exciting to get a win like that against a really good football team.”

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs’ Loss vs. Broncos: ‘The Execution Wasn’t at a High Enough Level’

As for Mahomes, the star pointed to the Chiefs’ struggles with penalties and some miscommunication on offense as two major reasons for the loss. Mahomes praised the Broncos as a “quality football team” but was not pleased with Kansas City’s overall performance.

“Yeah, obviously penalties, some miscommunications between me and the receivers and running backs and stuff like that,” Mahomes told reporters on November 1. “Just in general, the execution wasn’t at a high enough level.

“We made big plays and we made plays happen against a really good defense. But whenever you’re playing a team like that in the division you’ve got to execute for the full 60 minutes, and we weren’t able to do that.”

Andy Reid on Chiefs’ Losing Streak: ‘I’ve Got a Good Locker Room’

The Chiefs are officially on a losing streak, but head coach Andy Reid is not anywhere near panicking. Reid pointed to the veterans on the Chiefs roster as a major reason he has confidence moving forward.

“I’ve got a good locker room,” Reid noted, per Sports Illustrated. “I know we work the right way here.

“We have to learn from it — that’s what you do — and you move on. Work on the next one, which is a good Jets team coming in. We’ll be ready to go.”