Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Face First Christmas Dilemma, Consider Big Change as Married Couple

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are reportedly considering a change to their holiday celebrations as they prepare for their first Christmas as a married couple.

According to Rob Shuter’s “Naughty But Nice” Substack, Swift, 36, and Kelce, 37, are discussing how to celebrate Christmas with both sides of their family without choosing one over the other.

Swift and Kelce, who married at Madison Square Garden in July 2026, are reportedly thinking about hosting Christmas and bringing both families together.

“Neither wants to disappoint their parents, but they also don’t want their first Christmas as a married couple to become a tug-of-war. They want everyone to feel included,” a source told Shuter.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Considering New Christmas Tradition

Swift typically celebrates with her parents, Andrea and Scott, while Kelce is close to his family, including his mother, Donna, and dad, Ed.

Rather than deciding which family to visit for Christmas, the couple is reportedly considering bringing everyone together for the holiday.

“They think bringing everyone together is the perfect answer. They get to start their own traditions without making either family feel they’ve lost out. It’s about creating one big family Christmas,” another source told “Naughty But Nice.”

The reported plan would allow Swift and Kelce to establish their own holiday traditions while continuing to celebrate with their parents and other family members.

Kelce has already spoken publicly about his excitement for his first Christmas since marrying the Grammy-winning singer.

Travis Kelce Reveals His Favorite Holiday Traditions Ahead of Christmas

Kelce discussed his plans for the upcoming holiday season while appearing in Tommy Hilfiger’s winter 2026 campaign.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” Kelce said in a promotional Instagram video. “I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”

The Chiefs star appeared in the fashion brand’s campaign alongside several celebrities and brand ambassadors, including New York Knicks player Josh Hart and influencer Quen Blackwell.

In another promotional video, Kelce discussed what makes an ideal Christmas celebration for him.

One of his favorite holiday treats comes from his mother, Donna, who makes homemade blueberry muffins for the family.

Kelce also joked about his Christmas wardrobe while speaking with the brand.

“You got any Tommy Christmas onesies somewhere?” he asked.

Taylor Swift Previously Explained Why Christmas Has Always Been Special to Her

Swift has also spoken about her love for Christmas, which began during her childhood in Pennsylvania.

The singer grew up on a Christmas tree farm, something she discussed during a 2013 interview with Us Weekly.

“I grew up on a farm. It was a Christmas tree farm, though, so that’s why I’m sort of obsessed with Christmas,” Swift explained.

The singer said she particularly enjoys the atmosphere surrounding the holiday and the tradition of exchanging gifts.

“I really love Christmas, I wish it was all year round, just like for the feeling that everybody has,” Swift said. “Everybody’s buying gifts for each other and there’s sort of a feeling about it. But I think that the fact that I love it so much is probably because I grew up on a Christmas tree farm.”