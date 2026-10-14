Chiefs Dealt Unfortunate News on Tyreek Hill Days Before Chargers Game

It has been quite a few days for Tyreek Hill, and the latest news is not exactly a good sign when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs potentially relying on the star playmaker amid NFL rumors. Hill was found liable for two counts of battery related to his estranged wife in a civil trial ruling.

Now, it appears that even Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, admits the star is not 100% after not playing for more than one year and counting.

“I mean, I don’t know that he’s 100% today, but he’s close, and he’ll get there really soon,” Rosenhaus told Miami reporter Josh Moser during an October 14, 2026, interview.

“But I think that’s probably something you have to wait until he gets out and practices and gets with the team before saying he’s 100%,” Rosenhaus continued.

“But he really is right there.”

The Athletic’s Michael Silver previously reported that Hill was aiming for a potential November return to the NFL. Hill is recovering for a dislocated left knee while also tearing multiple ligaments, including his ACL.

The wideout has not played in an NFL game since September 29, 2025.

Chiefs Rumors: Tyreek Hill’s Next Contract Is ‘Fluid’ Amid Injury Concerns

There had been rumors that Hill could be nearing a deal, but the Chiefs bye week came and went without a reunion. Rosenhaus described Hill’s status as “fluid” while the veteran continues to look for the best landing spot.

“I think a deal could happen any time,” Rosenhaus noted. “We are looking for the right situation, the right contract, the right team, the right fit, the right approach.

“From a medical standpoint, Tyreek’s feeling really good healthwise. I did say last week I thought a deal could happen at any time,” Rosenhaus added.

“But in the NFL, it really is day to day. So we are still working to find the right situation.”

NFL Teams Have Significant Concerns About Tyreek Hill Amid Injuries & Civil Trial: Insider

NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that NFL teams have serious concerns about Hill. So much so that the Chiefs may only be the only team competing to sign Hill given the legal concerns combined with recent injury history.

An anonymous NFL general manager described Hill as a “no-go” for their team given the multiple red flags.

“He’s a no-go for us,” the NFL GM told La Canfora in an October 13, story for Casino.Org.

“Who’s going to sign him with the domestic stuff going on, and the (divorce) trial? No way. Nobody is going to pursue that, except maybe Andy (Reid).”

Chiefs News: Kansas City Is in the Market for Multiple Playmakers

Perhaps the Chiefs will take a chance on Hill given the team has the most familiarity with the star. Yet, even if Kansas City signs Hill, it could be more of a move for the postseason than an immediate solution.

“From what we gather, the Chiefs are in the market to add more than one pass catcher and expect them to be as aggressive as any team in the league in terms of adding a playmaker on offense,” La Canfora noted.

“They also have more of a stomach for players with significant off-field issues, including their former All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, who is trying to come back from injury at a time when he’s continued to have legal problems amid allegations of domestic violence.”

The Chiefs are just days away from taking on the Los Angeles Chargers and a deal does not appear imminent. Kansas City could opt to wait until November to make a decision and evaluate Hill’s medical status.