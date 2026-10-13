Chiefs Dealt Concerning News on Tyreek Hill Amid Rumors Days Before Chargers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be linked to Tyreek Hill in ongoing NFL rumors, but the potential reunion is not without risk. Hill has been in the news for the wrong reason amid a civil case with his estranged wife who has alleged domestic violence.

Additionally, Hill has not played in the NFL for more than one year after sustaining a season-ending injury, including multiple torn ligaments, last September. NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported there are serious questions about Hill’s viability around the league.

“Hill is not thought of very highly in many NFL front offices, with his play waning in recent years,” La Canfora wrote in an October 13, 2026, story for Casino.org titled, “NFL Insider Jason La Canfora’s Week 5 Notebook: Chiefs Eyeball Trade Market; Dan Quinn on Hot Seat; NY Giants’ JJ Plan.”

“His explosion and quick twitch not as elite; he also remains a locker room issue with an attitude that doesn’t rub people the right way, and then there are the continued off field problems,” La Canfora continued.

The insider is not convinced that the Chiefs are competing against any other teams for Hill.

“Some in the media are pushing a narrative that Hill has a market, but people I am talking to about it don’t buy that at all,” La Canfora added.

“They believe it’s much more a case of ‘the Chiefs or nowhere.’ Add on the fact that Hill isn’t even cleared to play, anyway, is far from the top of the list of the reasons why.”

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Has ‘More of a Stomach’ to Sign Tyreek Hill Amid Injuries & Off-Field Concerns

The Athletic’s Michael Silver previously reported that Hill is targeting a potential November return amid his ongoing injury recovery. It appears that the Chiefs are not as concerned about the potential red flags regarding Hill as other teams.

“From what we gather, the Chiefs are in the market to add more than one pass catcher and expect them to be as aggressive as any team in the league in terms of adding a playmaker on offense,” La Canfora noted.

“They also have more of a stomach for players with significant off-field issues, including their former All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, who is trying to come back from injury at a time when he’s continued to have legal problems amid allegations of domestic violence.”

Tyreek Hill Targeting a Potential November Return After NFL Absence

Rumors connecting the Chiefs to Hill heated up amid injuries to both Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton. Yet, Hill remains unsigned despite plenty of chatter about the playmaker nearing a potential return.

“Several high-ranking organizational sources confirmed Sunday night (October 4) that they are very interested in signing free-agent receiver Tyreek Hill, who starred in Kansas City from 2016 to 2021,” Silver detailed in an October 4, article titled, “Chiefs interested in adding wide receiver Tyreek Hill to roster: Sources.” “The sources were granted anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss a potential future transaction.

“Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury almost exactly a year ago while playing for the Miami Dolphins and was released in February. He’s attempting to recover from a knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments, including an ACL, and is believed to be targeting a November return.”

With no move coming during the Chiefs’ bye week, it would be a surprise if Kansas City signed Hill before the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.