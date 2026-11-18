After much anticipation, Fernando Mendoza has his first start with the Las Vegas Raiders under his belt. Unfortunately, it was far from a magical debut.

The Raiders lost 21-13 to the Seattle Seahawks, and Mendoza was sacked six times. He didn’t do anything overtly terrible that should cause the Raiders concern, but he clearly still has work to do.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano went and spoke to people around the NFL to get a gauge of what the league thought of Mendoza’s performance.

“They are saying he looked the part and that the moment didn’t look too big for him,” Graziano wrote. “And that is really what you’re looking for if you’re starting a rookie No. 1 pick in Week 10 against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks’ defense.

“Mendoza obviously has work to do on pre-snap diagnosis and other aspects of the job at this level, but he’s not the first quarterback to not see Devon Witherspoon coming on a blitz, and he won’t be the last. He clearly offers something with his legs that Kirk Cousins does not at this point, and he made throws outside the numbers that people view as a sign the offense can evolve with him at the helm.”

Bad Week for Mendoza to Make Debut

The Raiders almost certainly would’ve rather waited a week or two before starting Mendoza, but the trade deadline dictated the decision to move Kirk Cousins. The Seattle Seahawks have the No. 1 defense in the NFL and head coach Mike Macdonald is undefeated against rookie starting quarterbacks.

According to Fowler, people in the NFL are still high on Mendoza and aren’t reading too much into him struggling against Seattle.

“People I spoke with saw flashes,” Fowler wrote. “Playing Seattle is an arduous task. But Mendoza used his legs to escape congestion, completed passes to 10 different receivers and navigated an offense that was without star tight end Brock Bowers for much of the game. The Seahawks eventually overwhelmed him. He missed a few blitzes and took six sacks. He missed some throws, particularly to the left side of the field. But as one personnel evaluator noted, the game didn’t look too big for him and he kept his eyes downfield, whether in the pocket or on the move. The arm strength and mobility are obvious, and those can be assets to the Raiders’ offense in the coming weeks and into 2027.

“While Cousins probably would have started another week had he stayed, Mendoza was making enough progress behind the scenes that he was going to play soon enough. And he did enough to at least validate that promise.”

One Coach Thinks Mendoza Fits Klint Kubiak’s System

The Raiders did the right thing by hiring a young offensive-minded head coach to pair with Mendoza. Though the team is 4-6, they should feel good about Klint Kubiak going forward.

One coach thinks Mendoza is the right quarterback for Kubiak’s offense.

“Mendoza is a good fit for Klint [Kubiak’s] offense,” an NFC offensive coach told Fowler. “I thought he did well when facing live bullets.”