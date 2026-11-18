The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a bounce-back win to snap their two-game losing streak as Fernando Mendoza gets his second career NFL regular-season start. Moreover, it will be another challenging defense for Mendoza to navigate.

Nonetheless, it will also see a matchup of two offensive minds, with Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak facing Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Both coaches will be looking to get the better of the defense.

Ahead of the Week 11 game on Nov. 22 at Empower Field at Mile High, Kubiak spoke about Payton and shared the respect he has for the Broncos’ head coach.

“Sean Payton’s going to be a Hall of Fame coach,” Kubiak said on the Nov. 17 edition of “1 on 1.” “We all know that. We all know how well his teams play in the fourth quarter. I think the best thing you can say about a quarterback is that he wins.

“As a coach as well, Sean is a winner, and we’re up against an excellent coaching staff with excellent players, and we have to go do our part.”

Klint Kubiak on Broncos Defense Ahead of Week 11 Game

Moreover, Kubiak also spoke about the challenge that the Broncos’ defense will bring to his team’s offense. Nonetheless, what could be a silver lining is that the Denver defense has allowed over 20 points in their last two games.

“[Alex] Singleton is all over the tape,” Kubiak added. “He’s been there a while, and I was there when he was a young player. He’s matured and is a leader on their team. Their front and their linebackers are very stout. They’re a very physical team.”

Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Urged to Limit Hits He’s Taking

Meanwhile, Mendoza will look to build off of his first regular-season start, where he went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, leading to 143 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, and a passer rating of 71.5. Moreover, the Seattle Seahawks were able to sack him six times.

Nonetheless, ahead of the Broncos game, former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy stated that he wants Mendoza to better protect himself and limit the number of hits he’s taking.

“The truth is your quarterback cannot take those hits,” Kennedy said on the Nov. 17 edition of “The Raiders Squad Show.” “I don’t care how young he is or how durable he is, you cannot take those hits in the National Football League and still expect to be standing up as the season progresses. It’s just not going to happen. So whatever the breakdown is, it’s got to be fixed. You’ve got to know where the blitz is coming from.

“You’ve got to know when there’s a stacked receiver and the possibility they’re going to come nickel, because now Denver has a recipe based on what other teams have done. Denver’s defense is pretty nice, too, so they get after you as well. They’re going to try to light up the quarterback. Most coaches I know, especially in the National Football League, even in college, if you have a young quarterback in there, they want to try to blitz his a–.”