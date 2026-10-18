Is Quentin Johnston Playing Today vs. Chiefs? Latest Chargers News

The Los Angeles Chargers will have Quentin Johnston available on Sunday. The wide receiver does not have an injury designation for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Noah Furtado of The Athletic.

Quentin Johnston Cleared for Chiefs Game

Johnston’s status was a real question this week. A chest injury forced him to miss last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos, the first game he has missed this season.

He is now cleared. Johnston gets a clean bill of health heading into Week 6, which puts him back in the Chargers’ lineup.

Harbaugh Kept Snap Counts Vague

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was noncommittal when he spoke with reporters Friday. Asked whether he expects snap counts on his top two receivers, Harbaugh said, “I don’t know.”

When asked if Johnston and Ladd McConkey would be full-go, he gave a similar answer.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Harbaugh said.

Chargers Also Clear Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey is also in the clear. The receiver was dealing with a foot injury, and Harbaugh labeled him week-to-week at the start of Week 5. McConkey was active last week but did not play a snap.

He does not carry an injury designation for Sunday either, so Justin Herbert should have both of his top receivers back.

Tre’ Harris Ruled Out

Not every Chargers receiver is available. Tre’ Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out. Harris looked like a threat to Johnston for the No. 2 receiver job, but with Harris sidelined, that role likely stays with Johnston for now.

What’s Next for the Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers will find out how much Johnston and McConkey play once the game starts. Harbaugh’s answers suggest the team could manage their workload, especially after the time both missed. Kickoff against the Chiefs is Sunday.