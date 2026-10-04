Chargers Jim Harbaugh Faces His Own Son in Uncomfortable Family Feud Against Seattle

The stakes were high enough when it came to the Los Angeles Chargers‘ Week 4 game vs. the Seattle Seahawks, but then it got personal for Jim Harbaugh.

On Sunday, the Chargers will not only be fighting to end their 0-3 rut, but Harbaugh will also be fending off the team where his son, Jay Harbaugh, works as the special teams coordinator.

And that family feud is going down in front of 70,000 people at Lumen Field.

Jim Harbaugh is rarely the one to let his family stop him from calling a play. He will even challenge his own son’s play if it comes to that. But it might not.

Chargers vs. Seahawks or Jim Harbaugh vs. Jay Harbaugh?

Jay has been with the Seahawks through their Super Bowl Year. In fact, Jay has both a Super Bowl ring and a college football national championship ring. A feat neither his dad nor his uncle John Harbaugh has been able to achieve.

That’s why today’s game becomes even more of a tough job for Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers. The entire league knows just how much their offense is struggling this season. Justin Herbert is all over the place, and the offense just isn’t going in the direction they plan it will every week.

Even with turnovers, the offense is simply not able to generate momentum, and it gives the rival offense just enough breathing room to stay in the fight and pull off late comebacks.

And all of it is adding up fast for Harbaugh. At halftime, they’re already trailing 21 points behind the Seahawks at 27-6.

After their Week 3 loss, the hopes weren’t too high for the Chargers to pull this one off at all against the defending Super Bowl champions.

What’s even worse for Jim is that his son knows his coaching. Jay spent time with his uncle John as a quality control coach for the Ravens from 2012-2014. That’s where he knows current Seahawks coach Mike McDonald from.

He then went to work under his father at Michigan for nine seasons as the special teams coordinator and safeties coach, where they won a national title.

Jay Harbaugh on Working With and Without his Father

Both of them made the switch to the NFL again, but this time, Jay chose not to work under his father.

He could have, if he wanted to. But he didn’t.

“I’d been really blessed to be with my dad for a long time,” Jay told Forbes back in February 2026. “So to branch out on my own a little bit was something that was kind of appealing.”

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

All this familiarity is also why Jim would be under immense pressure today. His son knows what schemes he’ll play, and the tape from the other three games will only make the Seahawks’ job easy.

They can expect a fight back from the defense, but offense is the Chargers’ weak link, and they are exploiting it to their advantage.

“We are capable of talking about other things,” Jay Harbaugh said per Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab. “But things generally tend to gravitate back towards football or coaching or sports in general.”