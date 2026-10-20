Former NFL MVP Reveals Who’s to Blame for Chargers Struggles

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ miserable start to the 2026 campaign continued in Week 6 with a 22-6 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping their record to 0-6 on the season. After entering the year with postseason hopes, the Chargers have been without a doubt the most disappointing team in the league.

It’s tough to pinpoint one exact area where things have gone wrong for Los Angeles, as it has new issues popping up at an almost unfathomable rate. If you ask former NFL MVP Rich Gannon, though, he believes that the majority of the problems stem from the team’s new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Rich Gannon Blames Mike McDaniel for Chargers’ 0-6 Start

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After a disappointing playoff performance that saw the Chargers put up just three points against the New England Patriots, head coach Jim Harbaugh fired his longtime offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, and replaced him with McDaniel. The move was met with praise across the league, as McDaniel is generally regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds in the league.

Instead, Los Angeles’ offense has been horrific. Justin Herbert has gone from being one of the best quarterbacks in the league to looking almost unplayable, and while he deserves some of the blame, he’s getting no help from anyone around him. The coaching staff is hanging him out to dry, and injuries have gutted the offense of several of its most talented players.

While the Chargers weren’t necessarily great on offense last year, they weren’t this bad, so it’s clear something has gone awry. The common denominator when it comes to the changes this group has made is McDaniel, as Gannon believes that his arrival has thrown a wrench in L.A.’s plans on the offensive side of the ball.

“They brought in somebody from outside the organization. McDaniel didn’t know the culture and the environment at the Chargers. He comes from a totally different background when you look at offensive philosophy,” Gannon said in an interview with casino.org. “The quarterback is clearly uncomfortable … He’s having a difficult time completing a forward pass. He’s throwing these ugly interceptions. Clearly, he’s not comfortable.”

What Should the Chargers Do About Mike McDaniel?

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

With each passing loss, it’s becoming tougher and tougher to justify keeping McDaniel as the team’s offensive coordinator. For whatever reason, this team has not picked up on his message, and it’s led the Chargers to be one of the worst groups in the league. At some point, something has to change, and McDaniel has a target that is only increasing in size on his back.

Los Angeles mercifully has a bye week in Week 7, which will give the team some time to plot a new path forward. For now, McDaniel is remaining in charge of the offense, but his leash is about as short as it can possibly be right now. When the Chargers return to action in Week 8, they will have another daunting matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on their hands.