Rams Get Major Cardinals Injury Update Hours Before Week 10 Game

The Los Angeles Rams head into their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, looking to extend their winning run. Their 20-13 victory over Washington last Sunday marked their third consecutive win. However, the team faces another challenge as it prepares for a divisional contest with several key offensive players unavailable.

The Rams are adjusting to Puka Nacua’s absence after knee and toe injuries against Washington put him on injured reserve. Davante Adams and Jordan Whittington are also sidelined, leaving Matthew Stafford with fewer established receivers. Los Angeles needs its remaining playmakers to step up while managing its own injuries.

Arizona enters the matchup with questions across its roster, including its offensive line and defensive front. Player availability could strongly influence how both teams approach Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium.

Cardinals Rule Out Hjalte Froholdt, Jon Gaines II and Zachary Carter

The Cardinals ruled out center Hjalte Froholdt, lineman Jon Gaines II and defensive lineman Zachary Carter for Week 10 against the Rams.

Froholdt is out with a concussion suffered against Seattle, ending his starting streak since joining Arizona in 2023.

The absences are especially costly for Arizona’s offensive line: regular center Froholdt and Gaines II are both out with injuries, further straining protection and depth.

Carter has been ruled out with a knee injury. His absence also leaves the Cardinals without another option on their defensive front as they prepare to face the Rams’ offense.

Six other Arizona players are listed as questionable. Safety Andrew Wingard is dealing with a groin injury, while cornerback Max Melton has knee and hand issues.

Defensive lineman Darius Robinson is managing a wrist injury, and tight end Hunter Long is listed with a knee problem.

The remaining questionable players are defensive lineman Roy Lopez, who has a toe and ankle injury, and offensive lineman Jayden Williams, who is dealing with a knee issue.

Their availability will matter as Arizona finishes its final preparations.

Offensive line absences may let the Rams pressure Arizona’s quarterback, though the Cardinals’ lineup depends on the status of their questionable players.

Rams Await Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie Injury Decisions

While Arizona deals with several absences, the Rams also have important availability questions.

Head coach Sean McVay expects Myles Garrett to play despite the outside linebacker being listed as questionable with a knee issue and rest on the injury report.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay said Friday. “It’s more of just getting him feeling as good as possible.” McVay added that Garrett had a good week and that the team expected him to build on his recent performance. Garrett had recorded three sacks against Washington.

McVay was optimistic about safety Kam Curl, questionable with a foot injury.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie’s status is less certain after he returned Friday as a limited participant with a back issue; it depends on how he responds to the physical workload.

“He was rolling, doing a lot of good stuff yesterday,” McVay said of McDuffie. He added that the cornerback was hopeful of playing, but his response to the workload would determine the final decision.

The Rams have already ruled out offensive lineman Steve Avila with a hamstring injury and tight end Terrance Ferguson with ankle and hamstring injuries. Ferguson’s absence further limits the team’s receiving options.

With Nacua and Adams on injured reserve, Los Angeles may run more. Kyren Williams leads with 593 yards and six touchdowns; Blake Corum has averaged at least 4.7 yards per carry over his last four games.

Arizona allows 121.9 rushing yards per game, offering the Rams a path to stay productive. Garrett’s return and decisions on McDuffie and Curl remain key before kickoff.