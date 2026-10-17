Dolphins Predicted to Bench Malik Willis and Start ‘Gunslinger’ Quarterback

A large majority of the contracts the Miami Dolphins gave to free agents this offseason were one-year veteran minimums. However, there was one notable exception as the team signed quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67 million contract despite Willis having only six NFL starts in his four-year career.

Five starts later and Miami is hoping for more out of their starting quarterback. Through the first five weeks of the NFL season, Willis has thrown for more interceptions than touchdowns as Miami has the worst passing offense in the NFL.

As a result, one NFL analyst listed Willis among seven quarterbacks who might get benched this season.

Analyst Predicts Miami Dolphins Will Bench Quarterback Malik Willis

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon included Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik among vulnerable quarterbacks who might get benched.

Gagnon wrote of Miami’s Malik Willis problem: “The experiment is not working, as Willis ranks last among qualified quarterbacks in passer rating and the Dolphins are 0-5 with the NFL’s second-lowest-scoring offense.”

As far as who might replace Willis, Gagnon went with Miami backup quarterback Kyle McCord. Gagnon wrote: “Kyle McCord, a second-year quarterback who shined at Syracuse in 2024 before being drafted in the sixth round in 2025. Not exactly a marquee challenger, especially considering this regime paid Willis handsomely to move over from Green Bay alongside general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

Hafley said recently that Willis’ job is not in peril, citing a lack of overall support as a significant factor in his struggles. And he’s probably not wrong.”

Gagnon predicted the Dolphins would turn to McCord for the team’s regular season finale against the New England Patriots.

Kyle McCord Player Profile

The Dolphins traded for McCord during the offseason after the quarterback had an impressive preseason with the Green Bay Packers. McCord was previously drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft; however, he failed to make the team’s active roster during the season, which led to him eventually joining Green Bay.

Prior to the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him as a third- or fourth-round talent, as he wrote: “Pocket passer with good size who played in a high-volume, pro-passing scheme that should give him a head start as a pro. McCord was too inconsistent at Ohio State, relative to the talent around him, but he proved to be confident and productive last season at Syracuse without that same level of supporting talent. His fundamentals are usually solid and he plays with adequate poise in the face of pressure. He has enough arm to make window throws and push the ball around the field. McCord seeks to attack coverages vertically instead of operating as a “Checkdown Charlie.” While he can hit chunk throws, his decision-making and ball placement aren’t always good fits for his gunslinger mentality. His mobility inside and outside the pocket is average. McCord has good size, adequate talent and commendable resilience. He could find a home as a backup quarterback with modest upside.”

While Miami would certainly hope Willis turns things around, McCord may find himself in the starting lineup this season if the Dolphins’ passing offense does not improve.