Currently sitting with a 1-9 record, the Miami Dolphins are projected to make their first selection in the 2027 NFL Draft with the third overall pick. They’re only behind the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers, who are also both 1-9.

In year one of what seems like (another) never-ending rebuild, the Dolphins have shown the importance of drafting well. Head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan hit on players like Jacob Rodriguez, Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, and Caleb Douglas in their inaugural draft.

In 2027, the Dolphins are projected to add a difference-maker on their defense – one of the biggest positions they’re currently lacking: edge rusher.

Dolphins Projected to Draft Colin Simmons

With the third overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, NFL Mocks contributor John Blair predicts that the Dolphins will select Texas’ Colin Simmons.

For his reasoning, he said the following:

“I think Miami will continue trying to build one of the NFL’s best young defenses by selecting Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons… Simmons possesses the burst, agility, and relentless motor to develop into a truly dominant NFL pass rusher. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses makes him an exciting prospect, particularly for a Miami defense looking for more difference-makers.”

With one regular season game left, Simmons has shown impressive production at Texas. In eight games this season, he has 32 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Across 37 games in his collegiate career, Simmons has recorded 123 combined tackles, 45.5 tackles for loss, 31.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and eight forced fumbles.

How Have Current Dolphins Edge Rushers Performed?

The two main edge rushers for the current Dolphins roster are Chop Robinson and Josh Uche. For depth, they also have Malik Herring, Rodney McGraw, and Eric Watts.

Robinson was selected by the team with the 21st overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Robinson is regarded for his speed off the ball, rather than his strength, which has been one of his biggest weaknesses.

This season, he has 23 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended.

Uche was selected by the New England Patriots with the 60th overall pick in 2020. This season, he has 39 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.

Despite his decent production, Uche is only on a one-year deal with the team. The team needs a long-term answer for their young defense, and Simmons is the best option available.