A former Miami Dolphins receiver who flashed big-play ability as a rookie has secured another NFL opportunity.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Theo Wease Jr. to their practice squad Nov. 26, the team announced. The move came ahead of their Nov. 29 game against the New England Patriots.

Wease entered the league with Miami in 2025 after a college career at Oklahoma and Missouri. A former five-star recruit, he produced a 63-yard touchdown during his brief Dolphins tenure before moving to Los Angeles this season.

Chargers Bring Wease Back Before Patriots Game

Wease has already appeared in four games for the Chargers, catching three passes for 37 yards, according to the club’s announcement.

The signing followed his release from the active roster. Wease cleared waivers before returning to Los Angeles, RotoWire reported. He drew five targets during those four appearances.

Los Angeles included the signing in a set of Thanksgiving transactions. The Chargers also promoted quarterback Jake Browning to the active roster and placed defensive back Deane Leonard on injured reserve.

The move for Wease continues a season spent working for a place beyond Miami. The Dolphins waived him Aug. 29 during roster cuts, ending his bid to remain with the team that first signed him.

He had supplied some production in limited chances. Miami’s release announcement credited him with six receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown across three games in 2025. His 23.2 yards per catch showed the impact of those few opportunities, though the sample was small.

Wease Brought Five-Star Pedigree to Dolphins

Wease arrived in college with national recruiting credentials. Missouri’s official biography lists him as a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 11 overall recruit according to Rivals. He played high school football in Allen, Texas.

He began his college career at Oklahoma before transferring to Missouri for the 2023 season. Miami’s announcement notes that he started 26 games for the Tigers, totaling 109 receptions for 1,566 yards and 10 touchdowns over two seasons. He served as a team captain in 2024.

His final college season was his most productive. Wease led Missouri with 884 receiving yards on 60 catches and scored four touchdowns, via the school’s NFL combine preview.

That season included a 13-catch, 149-yard performance against Buffalo. He also reached 100 receiving yards against Arkansas and caught two touchdown passes against his former Oklahoma team.

He finished college with 173 receptions for 2,610 yards and 20 touchdowns. Missouri noted that he closed his career with a catch in 27 consecutive games, including every appearance as a Tiger.

Wease went undrafted despite that production. But Miami signed him in 2025, and he spent part of his rookie season on the practice squad before joining the active roster Dec. 27.