On Sunday, the 1-9 Miami Dolphins will take on the 3-8 New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

The two teams previously faced off in what has been Miami’s lone victory of the season. Despite Miami having already beaten the Jets and being at home in this matchup, it may prove a more difficult challenge as the Dolphins have suffered significant injuries since their previous meeting.

Against the Jets in Week 12, the Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Malik Willis and team captain Zach Sieler. Additionally, the Dolphins will also be without rotational players Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips, who are set to miss the rest of the season.

Now, days before Miami’s second meeting against the Jets, the team announced it had brought back a recently released pass rusher to its practice squad.

Miami Dolphins Sign Rookie to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed pass rusher Max Llewellyn to the practice squad.

Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “Llewellyn, 24, was a seventh-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. He didn’t make the roster out of camp but joined the practice squad, and the Dolphins elevated him three times before signing him to the roster last week and releasing him again earlier this week. He can’t play again unless he’s signed to the 53-man roster again.”

Prior to the Dolphins bringing back Llewellyn, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote of the team’s decision to release him: “This is the second time Llewellyn has been waived since the Dolphins made him their seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He made the initial 53-man roster before being cut when the team added players from other teams after the “final cuts,” then was re-signed to the practice squad and re-signed to the 53-man roster after he exhausted his three allowed practice squad elevations.

But in his fourth game, and first on the active roster, Llewellyn again was an afterthought. He played a total of 18 snaps, nine on defense and nine on special teams, in those four games.

He clearly didn’t show enough to keep a spot on the 53 in a season where the Dolphins are looking to identify young players to keep around for the future.”

Max Llewellyn Player Profile

Llewellyn being brought back to the practice squad is somewhat surprising, since he’s out of elevations. However, despite the team releasing him twice already in his rookie year, it may still feel he has something more to offer the Dolphins.

Llewellyn played four seasons at Iowa. He registered 14.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. He was then drafted in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, with some seeing the pick as good value.

Scouts were mixed on him as a prospect. For example, ESPN’s Daniel Jeremiah had him ranked as the 108th-best prospect in the entire draft class. Jeremiah said of Llewellyn, “Llewellyn’s just a good player. Everything you see him do, he does it well.” Meanwhile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him as a sixth-round talent.

So far, Llewellyn has yet to stand out with the Dolphins. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be signed to the active roster for a third time in 2026.