The Miami Dolphins left Buffalo with a loss and a question about how Josh Allen escaped a flag.

Rookie cornerback Chris Johnson addressed his clash with the Buffalo Bills quarterback after Sunday’s 26-9 defeat.

Allen appeared to grab Johnson’s facemask and throw him to the ground following an interception return in the second quarter. Officials didn’t penalize him.

Chris Johnson Questions Josh Allen’s Unpenalized Facemask Play

Johnson made clear he thought the contact crossed a line, even as he said he was ready to move forward.

“Definitely surprised there was no flag thrown. I feel like when that happens, it’s an automatic flag,” Johnson said, according to Miami Herald reporter C. Isaiah Smalls II. “Like, I get a little scuffle after the play but I feel like once you get into another player’s helmet or something like that, it’s usually a flag but it is what it is. We move on from it.”

The sequence began with Miami creating a chance to cut into Buffalo’s lead. Rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez intercepted Allen after edge rusher Chop Robinson deflected the pass, according to the Dolphins’ game recap.

Rodriguez returned the interception 26 yards. Johnson’s involvement came as Miami tried to block for its returner, before the exchange with Allen became the focus.

Johnson’s complaint centered on the helmet contact. He acknowledged the pushing that can follow a play, but said he expected officials to draw the line when a player grabbed another player’s helmet.

His response also stopped short of promising payback or escalating the dispute.

Johnson closed by saying Miami would move on.

Jeff Hafley Also Challenged the Missed Call

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley shared his player’s frustration.

“I don’t understand how that is not a penalty,” Hafley said, according to Smalls’ report for the Miami Herald.

Hafley said his players were upset and that he took their concerns to the officials. He believed Miami should have received 15 additional yards, but declined to detail whether he submitted the play to the league.

The missed opportunity mattered to a Dolphins offense that struggled to finish drives. Miami turned Rodriguez’s interception into a field goal, cutting Buffalo’s lead to 20-6 before halftime. All nine of the Dolphins’ points came on field goals.

Miami’s defense gave the offense chances. The Dolphins intercepted Allen twice and sacked him three times, via the team’s postgame analysis. They held him to a 69.1 passer rating, his second-lowest mark of the season.

Those efforts couldn’t overcome an offense that converted just two of 14 third downs. Buffalo improved to 9-1, while Miami fell to 1-9.

Allen finished 27 of 45 for 304 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Buffalo’s next game comes against Kansas City on Thanksgiving, giving the Bills a short turnaround after a contentious division matchup.

For both Johnson and Hafley, the frustration was notable.