The Miami Dolphins are currently one of the worst teams in the NFL (shocker, shocker) with a 1-9 record. As a result, they are currently slated to make the third overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft, behind the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers.

In the beginning stages of a rebuild, the Dolphins have placed an emphasis on building the team through the draft. So far, that sentiment has been successful because they’ve drafted key players like Jacob Rodriguez, Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, and Caleb Douglas.

More than halfway through the NFL regular season, mock draft season is fully underway. Here’s how one NFL Insider predicts the 2027 NFL Draft will shape up for Miami.

Dolphins Predicted to Add Key Prospects in 2027 Draft

Next year, the NFL Draft will take place from April 29 to May 1 in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC. Here’s how NFL Insider Kyle Crabbs predicts the Dolphins will draft:

With the third overall pick, Crabbs predicts that Miami will draft quarterback Drew Mestemaker out of Oklahoma State. Despite signing Malik Willis, the Dolphins desperately need to find themselves a franchise quarterback to lead them into the future. His reasoning for the pick is as follows:

“Mestemaker is a gifted thrower who is still polishing how he plays quarterback. Miami is uniquely aligned to give him time and patience to develop while competing with Malik Willis for playing time… could give Mestemaker the best chance to be groomed before taking over.”

With their second-round and third-round picks, Crabbs predicts that the Dolphins will double up on improving the trenches. With their second pick, he thinks they’ll take Texas Tech defensive lineman AJ Holmes Jr. With their third pick, Crabbs opts for offensive line help, with the team drafting Washington tackle Drew Azzopardi.

Finally, in the fourth round, they’re anticipated to draft Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison. “Sullivan’s history as a wide receiver evaluator has yielded many success stories in the middle rounds”, says Crabbs.

Then, with their next three selections, Crabbs thinks the team goes with strictly defense. Such defenders include Minnesota edge Anthony Smith, Miami corner Xavier Lucas, and Oklahoma State edge Jaleel Johnson.

Finally, they round off the draft with Minnesota kicker Luke Drzewiecki and Washington punter Hunter Green.

Dolphins Outlook for Rest of Season

Miami plays another seven games before the end of the season. Among those teams, they have a real shot at beating about two of them: the New York Jets – whom they already beat this season – and the Los Angeles Chargers. Both games have major draft implications, with the three teams currently just a few picks apart.

They also play the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots. These games could very well be wins, but they almost certainly won’t be favored in any of these games.