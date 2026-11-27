The rebuilding Miami Dolphins currently have a 1-9 record, meaning they’re expected to draft relatively high at the start of each round. In the top three rounds, they’re projected to pick third, 34th, and 65th.

The team has a lot of glaring holes on their roster, which Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan have emphasized the need to fill through the draft. One of the glaring holes – and biggest question marks – on the roster is the quarterback position.

The offense has some talent, including De’Von Achane and Caleb Douglas, but will quarterback Malik Willis take a jump to being a true starter? Regarding insurance, it’s expected the team will draft another quarterback despite the controversy surrounding him.

Dolphins Projected to Draft Brendan Sorsby

With the 65th overall pick to start the third round of the 2027 NFL Draft, NFL Mocks contributor John Blair predicts that the Dolphins will take quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Regarding Sorsby, Blair had the following to say:

“I could see them using a middle-round selection on a developmental prospect. Adding another quarterback would give Miami some insurance behind Malik Willis and provide a potential alternative if Willis doesn’t take the expected steps forward next season… From a talent perspective, Sorsby has the upside to develop into an NFL starter. He possesses elite arm strength and the athleticism to extend plays and create opportunities when the pocket breaks down.”

The one downside with Sorsby is that he was barred from competing for Texas Tech this season due to gambling-related issues. He went away for a 35-day treatment program in Arizona after gambling at least $90,000 over his four years in college at Indiana, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech.

Over four years, Sorsby posted impressive production at Indiana and Cincinnati. In 35 games, Sorsby completed 61.4% of passes for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. Additionally, he ran for 1,295 yards and another 22 rushing touchdowns.

No doubt Sorsby has the talent, but will his gambling scandal deter the Dolphins – or any team – from drafting him?

Dolphins Quarterbacks’ Performances This Season

Before hitting the injured reserve for a groin/core injury, Willis played in eight games this season. He completed 58.2% of passes for 1,396 yards, six passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. He’s also a mobile quarterback and, as a result, has rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

During his injury, Kyle McCord has taken over the helm. After brief stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, McCord joined the Dolphins as Willis’ backup. During his time as a starter this season, he’s completed 44.6% of passes for 311 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He’s not much of a rusher like Willis and has a much lower 13 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.