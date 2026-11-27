This offseason, the Miami Dolphins released All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill as the veteran was set to carry a $51 million cap hit.

Despite Hill’s past production, his devastating knee injury during the 2025 season resulted in questions about his NFL future. Since then, the wide receiver has remained unsigned as he has not yet received medical clearance to play football.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has stated that the goal is for the wide receiver to return this season and potentially contribute to a playoff contender. After Week 12’s NFL Thanksgiving slate, one team stands as the clear favorite to land the former Dolphins wide receiver.

Kansas City Chiefs Emerge as Clear Favorites to Sign Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill

During Week 12 of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are the current favorites to sign former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs currently have a 20% chance to land the wide receiver, according to prediction market Polymarket.

While there were previous rumors about other teams being interested in Hill, the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams are tied with a 6% chance to land the wide receiver. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are the fourth-most likely team to sign Hill according to Polymarket and are being given a 5% chance.

The Kansas City Chiefs showed interest in signing the wide receiver earlier this season, but a deal did not materialize. Ultimately, the Chiefs ended up adding former Colts receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline.

Hill spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs prior to being traded to the Miami Dolphins. At 8-3, the Chiefs could still be interested in adding a player like Hill, who was an elite playmaker prior to his injury.

Tyreek Hill’s Status

Most recently, Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with Dianna Russini on The Russini Report, where he gave an update on Hill, saying, “He’s not been cleared yet. He is still working to get back to 100%. He’s still working to get to a point where he’ll be cleared to play football.”

Rosenhaus added, “I think the focus is on his health and getting back to 100%. He has just done a beautiful job and he’s doing awesome. I really don’t have a timetable for him, because I respect the process. It’s not about putting any pressure on him directly or indirectly in terms of when he returns to play.”

Regarding the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver’s recovery, Rosenhaus said, “I have to take my hat off to Tyreek. I mean, he had a tough injury, to put it mildly, and a very challenging rehab. And, he has done an exceptional job. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone work harder than Tyreek on his recovery, he has tried everything to maximize his rehab. He just was in Germany, working with (Usain) Bolt’s doctor. Tyreek has tried a lot of different things. He has worked tirelessly to get healthy, and he’s doing a fantastic job.”